How to watch Brighton vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton hope a return home can help them end a six-match wait for a Premier League win as bottom-three Burnley visit the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls have taken just three points from their last six games including a pair of draws with 18th-place West Ham. Losses to Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Arsenal are understandable but Fabian Hurzeler expects much more from his men.

WATCH — Brighton v Burnley

Burnley enter the game starving for a win as well, as the 19th-place Clarets have taken just two points from the last 30 available to them.

Draws with Bournemouth and Everton have shown that Scott Parker’s Clarets can turn a corner, as have decent performances away to Newcastle and home to Fulham. Burnley’s last match out, however, was a 3-1 loss versus Newcastle at Turf Moor.

Wins have to come soon as the rest of the relegation candidates are moving further away from Burnley, who are six points back of 17th, nine shy of 16th, and 11 behind 15th.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (toe), Carlos Baleba (international duty - AFCON), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Yankuba Minteh (dead leg)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Hannibal Mejbri (suspension), Lyle Foster (international duty - AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (international duty - AFCON), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxime Esteve (undisclosed), Joe Worrall (undisclosed), Zian Flemming (unspecified)

Brighton vs Burnley prediction

Hurzeler will really feel pressure if he’s unable to collect all three points at home to Burnley. The two sides have not met this season and goals could be the difference here. Brighton have better weapons in that tournament and that could be enough to tell the tale their way. Brighton 1-0 Burnley.