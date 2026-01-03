 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
Bruce Thornton scores 20, moves up Ohio State scoring list in Buckeyes’ 80-73 victory over Rutgers
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Maryland
Nate Bittle, Takai Simpkins lead Oregon to 64-54 victory over Maryland
NHL: Winter Classic-New York Rangers at Florida Panthers
Rangers beat Panthers 5-1 in first outdoor hockey game in Miami

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lallukaw_260102.jpg
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_orevmary_260102.jpg
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wolves vs West Ham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 3, 2026 09:06 AM

There are not many January must-wins in the Premier League but a loser of Wolves vs West Ham would feel lower than low.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves vs West Ham live updates, score: 10am ET kickoff

Wolves lineup

Sa, Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno, R. Gomes, Tchatchoua, Mane, Arias, Hwang, Arokodare

West Ham lineup

Areola, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles, Potts, Magassa, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Wilson

Wolves vs West Ham preview

The Molineux is the stage for still-winless Wolves’ latest effort to win a first Premier League game this season. Rob Edwards is coming off a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford and would love to double the season’s points haul by beating ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and his Irons.

West Ham are also coming off a draw but have somewhat-quietly dropped into a second long winless run of the season.

West Ham took just one point from six matches between Sept. 13-October 24 before winning back-to-back games. Now they’re stuck in an eight-match winless run in the Premier League that includes a 3D-1L record at home.

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Tawanda Chirewa (international duty - AFCON), Emmanuel Agbadou (international duty - AFCON), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwone (knee), Dan Bentley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Santiago Bueno (knock)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wab-Bissaka (international duty - AFCON), Malick Diouf (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Clair Todibo (groin)

Wolves vs West Ham prediction

Is this the day for Wolves? It feels like it has to be as Rob Edwards’ men have had so many close calls including an unlucky late loss at Arsenal and a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool. West Ham have seen Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta take steps toward more familiar form in recent weeks. This had the earmarks of a decent game and a mutually dispiriting occasion. Wolves 1-1 West Ham.