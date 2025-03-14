European (UEFA) 2026 World Cup qualifying draw, schedule, dates

The last and biggest — certainly the most-celebrated — confederation to begin qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is UEFA, and Europe’s nations have learned their groups for qualification.

There are some tricky groups, perhaps none more than Group B, where Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, and Kosovo will tangle home-and-away over eight months.

England’s main rivals for an automatic spot are Serbia, and the sides have a limited history. England beat Serbia 1-0 in the EURO 2024 group stage on an early Jude Bellingham goal. Before that? Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole scored in a 2003 friendly in Leicester, a 2-1 win for the the Three Lions under the late Sven-Göran Eriksson.

Norway’s path to a first World Cup for Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and friends will have to include a pair of scraps with either Germany or Italy, as well as Israel, Estonia, and Moldova.

Eight groups await their top teams, as UEFA Nations League quarterfinal winners and losers will move into designated spots. Those ties are coming March 20-23, with Netherlands meeting Spain, Croatia tangling with France, Denmark scrapping with Portugal, and the aforementioned Italy vs Germany tie.

European (UEFA) 2026 World Cup qualification format

First round (March 21-November 18, 2025): Twelve groups of 4-5 nations play round-robin, home-and-away. Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup. Runners-up reach one of four playoff pahts

Second round (March 26-31, 2025): Twelve group runners-up plus the four top remaining UEFA Nations League group winners are drawn into four semifinal and final paths. Four path winners qualify for 2026 World Cup.

European (UEFA) World Cup qualification schedule — Dates

First round group stage

Groups A-F: March 21 - November 18, 2025

Groups G-L: September 4 - November 18, 2025

Second round - Semifinals

March 26

Second round - Finals

March 31

Europe (UEFA) 2026 World Cup qualification table — Draw, groups

Group A

Germany vs Italy winner Slovakia Northern Ireland Luxembourg

Group B

Switzerland Sweden Slovenia Kosovo

Group C

Portugal vs Denmark loser Greece Scotland Belarus

Group D



France vs Croatia winner Ukraine Iceland Azerbaijan

Group E



Spain vs Netherlands winner Turkiye Georgia Bulgaria

Group F



Portugal vs Denmark winner Hungary Republic of Ireland Armenia

Group G



Spain vs Netherlands loser Poland Finland Lithuania Malta

Group H



Austria Romania Bosnia and Herzegovina Cyprus San Marino

Group I



Germany vs Italy loser Norway Israel Estonia Moldova

Group J



Belgium Wales North Macedonia Kazakhstan Liechtenstein

Group K



England Serbia Albania Latvia Andorra

Group L



France vs Croatia loser Czechia Montenegro Faroe Islands Gibraltar

Europe (UEFA) 2026 World Cup qualification upcoming fixtures

All times ET

Here are the first two matchdays, which will not include team participating in UEFA Nations League quarterfinal and relegation playoff games. That list is long and includes big names like Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, Croatia, Netherlands, and Denmark.

Matchday 1

Friday, March 21

Cyprus vs San Marino — 1pm

England vs Albania — 3:45pm

Andorra vs Latvia — 3:45pm

Romania vs Bosnia & Herzegovina — 3:45pm

Poland vs Lithuania— 3:45pm

Malta vs Finland — 3:45pm

Saturday, March 22

Liechtenstein vs North Macedoina — 10am

Moldova vs Norway — 3:45pm

Montenegro vs Gibraltar — 3:45pm

Israel vs Estonia — 3:45pm

Czechia vs Faroe Islands — 3:45pm

Wales vs Kazakhstan — 3:45pm

Matchday 2

Monday, March 24

Lithuania vs Finland — 1pm

England vs Latvia — 3:45pm

Albania vs Andorra — 3:45pm

San Marino vs Romania — 3:45pm

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Cypruis — 3:45pm

Poland vs Malta — 3:45pm

Tuesday, March 25

Moldova vs Estonia — 1pm

Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan — 3:45pm

Gibralta vs Czechia — 3:45pm

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands — 3:45pm

North Macedonia vs Wales — 3:45pm

Israel vs Norway — 3:45pm

