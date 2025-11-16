Republic of Ireland seal incredible late comeback win to reach World Cup playoffs, knock Hungary out

The Republic of Ireland pulled off one of the great comebacks in World Cup qualifying history, as they beat Hungary 3-2 in Budapest on Sunday to reach the playoffs for the 2026 World Cup.

Troy Parrott’s hat trick left him in tears as Ireland fans everywhere rejoiced as they finished second in Group F and are now heading to the UEFA playoffs for a spot at their first World Cup finals since 2002.

A few weeks ago Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Ireland looked down and out in qualifying but won all of their final three qualifiers, including a memorable 2-0 win against Portugal in Dublin on Thursday, to keep their World Cup dream alive.

That set up a must-win clash in Hungary and Ireland trailed twice, and were 2-1 down with just over 10 minutes to go as Hungary only needed a draw to qualify for the playoffs and sat back to hold on.

But Troy Parrott made it 2-2 in the 80th minute and then won it in the 96th-minute in dramatic fashion, to send their away fans wild.

The Tottenham Hotspur academy product, who is now at AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, couldn’t hold back the tears as he spoke to RTE Sport after celebrating with his family in the stands in Budapest.

“I’m really emotional right now. What a night,” Parrott said. “I can’t believe it. I really can’t believe it... This is why we love football. Because things like this can happen. I love where I am from. So this means the world to me. My family is here. This is the first time I’ve cried in years. I really can’t believe it... Everyone is crying. I said against Portugal this is what dreams are made of but I don’t think I will ever have a better night than this in my life. There’s always a chance and we’ve taken the chance.”