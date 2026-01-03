Wolves 3-0 West Ham: Rob Edwards in the win column as Mane dazzles the Molineux

It’s been a long time coming, but Wolves have their first win of the Premier League season and have done so while piling pressure on bottom three rival West Ham United.

Youngster Mateus Mane scored a goal and dazzled the crowd as part of a brilliant three-goal first half for victorious Wolves, whose 3-0 win over West Ham at the Molineux marks a double of their season point total from three to six.

Jhon Arias and Hee-chan Hwang also scored for Rob Edwards’ Wolves, who are now 12 points back of safety. with 18 matches left on their docket.

West Ham is firmly back in the rot, winless in nine-straight Premier League matches and four points back of 17th-place Nottingham Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo has learned the same thing as Graham Potter — he doesn’t have the horses to run a good race. That was shown to be especially true in the absence of Lucas Paqueta.

Rob Edwards gets his day

There were many who could not understand why Rob Edwards accepted the poisoned chalice that was this open Wolves job but his answered inspired many including this writer to root for him. Edwards loves Wolves and didn’t know whether the chance to lead them would come around again in his career. For him, this was his chance to return to a badge he loves and try to do some good. Wolves have undoubtedly been better under Edwards, and he can point to Vitor Pereira’s miracle run last season as a reason to hope for safety. That said, many of the same players who led that terrific recovery were a part of this season’s fall. So it will be interesting to monitor whether Wolves will bring in players for a safety fight or if they are settled into their path. Because Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri were bonafide stars who left this season and so far even the successful replacements like Ladislav Krejci are not quite breathing that same rarefied air.

West Ham lose in the truly shocking fashion

West Ham now have two proven Premier League managers who are definitively flailing with this roster, and this loss underlines everything that’s wrong about the Irons team. Lucas Paqueta was missing and that’s a big absence but it shouldn’t lead to a 3-0 away loss to the team that entered the game winless through 19 games and producing the Premier League’s fewest shot-creating actions by five (Burnley) and the fewest goal-creating actions by seven (West Ham). Wolves entered the game with a real problem creating goals and exited with three without really being bothered in their own end as the Irons could only produce 0.25 xG despite 68 percent possession. Transfers have already started arriving in London and more have to join them or West Ham will sink like a stone into the Championship.

What’s next?

West Ham host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday in another huge game, then start their FA Cup with a visit from QPR on Sunday.

Wolves go to Everton on Wednesday, then host Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Wolves vs West Ham final score: 3-0

Jhon Arias 4', Hee-chan Hwang pen 31', Mateus Mane 41'

Wolves sub — Hwang injured

Jorgen Strand Larsen replaces Hee-chan Hwang after the latter takes a knock and requires some medical attention.

West Ham subs

Both center mids exit at halftime, with Nuno Espirito Santo bringing Ezra Mayers and Tomas Soucek into the game.

Halftime — Wolves 3-0 West Ham

The Irons look so poor at the back... and the midfield... and attack..

Areola’s been left out to dry and Wolves have five of the game’s six shot attempts.

On top of the penalty, Wolves’ other two goals were invitations from West Ham.

Mateus Mane goal — Wolves 3-0 West Ham

Floodgates open?

Hugo Bueno draws Kyle Walker-Peters his way while Mateus Fernandes keeps watch of the Wolves man.

A quick juke from Bueno allows him to find teenager Mateus Mane going toward the top of the 18, and Magassa does not have control of him.

There’s more to do and Mane does it in style, hitting a powerful low shot inside the near post.

Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham Wolves are dominating West Ham in the first half and this time, it's 18-year-old Mateus Mane scoring from distance to give Wolves a commanding 3-0 lead at home.

Should be 3-0!

Areola reacts so well to deny Arokodare’s header across goal in the 37th minute.

Hee-chan Hwang penalty goal — Wolves 2-0 West Ham

The South Korean snaps a central penalty that beats a right-diving Alphonse Areola.

Two-nil to the winless Wolves!

Hwang's penalty gives Wolves 2-0 lead v. West Ham The Molineux erupts as Wolves take a 2-0 lead over West Ham thanks to Hee-chan Hwang's well-taken penalty.

Wolves penalty

Mateus Mane just beats Soungoutou Magassa to a loose ball in the box and his momentum carries him into Magassa’s leg.

A tough break for Magassa but it sure looks like a nailed-on penalty.

Wolves flustering West Ham

A sad start for the visitors against one of the few teams who give up as many shots as them.

In fact, there’s only been one shot attempt through 23 minutes — Arias’ goal — and Nuno Espirito Santo has to be growing impatient with his team.

The Irons have had almost two-thirds possession, though.

Jhon Arias goal — Wolves 1-0 West Ham United

Wolves looked bright almost right away, and now they’ve taken a lead!

Hee-chan Hwang jukes by Mavropanos and cuts a pass toward the top of the six, where Arias had tracked play and banged home the invitation.

Arias gives Wolves shock lead over West Ham It's a dream start for Wolves as Jhon Arias finds the back of the net to give his side a critical 1-0 lead over the Hammers at the Molineux.

Wolves lineup

Sa, Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno, R. Gomes, Tchatchoua, Mane, Arias, Hwang, Arokodare

West Ham lineup

Areola, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles, Potts, Magassa, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Wilson

Wolves vs West Ham preview

The Molineux is the stage for still-winless Wolves’ latest effort to win a first Premier League game this season. Rob Edwards is coming off a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford and would love to double the season’s points haul by beating ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and his Irons.

West Ham are also coming off a draw but have somewhat-quietly dropped into a second long winless run of the season.

West Ham took just one point from six matches between Sept. 13-October 24 before winning back-to-back games. Now they’re stuck in an eight-match winless run in the Premier League that includes a 3D-1L record at home.

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Tawanda Chirewa (international duty - AFCON), Emmanuel Agbadou (international duty - AFCON), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwone (knee), Dan Bentley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Santiago Bueno (knock)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Aaron Wab-Bissaka (international duty - AFCON), Malick Diouf (international duty - AFCON) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Clair Todibo (groin)

Wolves vs West Ham prediction

Is this the day for Wolves? It feels like it has to be as Rob Edwards’ men have had so many close calls including an unlucky late loss at Arsenal and a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool. West Ham have seen Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta take steps toward more familiar form in recent weeks. This had the earmarks of a decent game and a mutually dispiriting occasion. Wolves 1-1 West Ham.

