 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Rutgers
Rienk Mast’s 26 points help No. 9 Nebraska get back on track, beat Rutgers 80-68
NCAA Womens Basketball: Butler at UConn
Azzi Fudd scores 17 as No. 1 UConn rolls past Butler for 41st straight win
Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis
Patrick Reed closes in on second win of year, builds two-shot lead in Qatar

Top Clips

nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Rutgers
Rienk Mast’s 26 points help No. 9 Nebraska get back on track, beat Rutgers 80-68
NCAA Womens Basketball: Butler at UConn
Azzi Fudd scores 17 as No. 1 UConn rolls past Butler for 41st straight win
Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis
Patrick Reed closes in on second win of year, builds two-shot lead in Qatar

Top Clips

nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Sam Lewis scores 16 as No. 18 Virginia holds Syracuse to season-low score in 72-59 win

  
Published February 7, 2026 05:06 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Lewis had 16 points and No. 18 Virginia held Syracuse to its lowest point total of the season in a 72-59 win on Saturday.

Lewis started the game hot, making his first four 3-point attempts. He finished 4 of 8 beyond the arc and 5 of 10 overall. Ugonna Onyenso had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Cavaliers (20-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast).

Naithan George led Syracuse (13-11, 4-7) with 19 points. He made 8 of 9 shots. Nate Kingz and J.J. Starling each scored 13 for the Orange. Donnie Freeman had nine rebounds.

Virginia scored 29 bench points. Syracuse’s bench scored seven.

The Cavaliers have won four straight since a loss to now-No. 14 North Carolina on Jan. 24.

Syracuse went on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 33-33 with 3:20 remaining in the first half. The Orange were down 38-35 at halftime.

The Cavaliers never gave up the lead in the second half.

Up next

Virginia: Visits Florida State on Tuesday.

Syracuse: Hosts California on Wednesday.