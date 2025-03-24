 Skip navigation
Reece James scores pinpoint free kick in World Cup qualifying on long-awaited England return

  
Published March 24, 2025 04:31 PM

Reece James celebrated his long-awaited return to England’s starting lineup with a magnificent free kick to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead over Latvia in UEFA World Cup qualifying on Monday at Wembley Stadium.

James, 25, had 15 caps when he left England camp in September 2022 but had all of six minutes with the national team between that 3-3 draw with Germany and Monday’s qualifier.

MORE — UEFA World Cup qualifying home

The Chelsea right back has suffered through injury after injury but is back in the England squad as former club boss Thomas Tuchel brought James back into the national team.

It’s James’ first senior goal for England and beat the leaping wall before spinning just inside the far post, a near-perfect effort.

England held 78% of the ball and rung up 15 shots to Latvia’s two, and the visitors won’t have any shame in the manner with how they were finally defied by James.

