How to watch Newcastle vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle United look for more home-pitch excellence when slumping Burnley visit St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies gave away two leads to Spurs in a 2-2 home draw on Tuesday but had won their previous three Premier League home matches there by a combined 6-2 score line.

Eddie Howe’s men enter the game with 19 points, five points shy of the top four. That’s off their standard but also well clear of his former club Burnley.

WATCH — Newcastle v Burnley

The visiting Clarets have lost five-straight matches — three home and two away — since winning two consecutive league matches in October.

Scott Parker’s men are now four points back of the safe places through 14 matches and are the only newly-promoted team in the bottom three.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Kieran Trippier (hamstring), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Yoane Wissa (knee), Emil Krafth (knee), Sven Botman (back), Nick Pope (knock)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Bashir Humphreys (muscular)

Newcastle vs Burnley prediction

Eddie Howe has been rotating his players better lately and will expect to get the better of the Clarets, who are missing the midfield pieces to hang with Newcastle when they are at their best. However, the Magpies also have to maneuver through a Champions League trip to Bayer Leverkusen next week. This may end up tighter than many expect en route to an expected result, but Nick Woltemade is proving a star and will make the difference. Newcastle 2-0 Burnley.