Everton vs Nottingham Forest LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published December 6, 2025 11:16 AM

Everton will try to continue their climb into the top half of the Premier League table on Saturday, when they host Nottingham Forest at Hill Dickinson Stadium (10 am ET).

WATCH Everton vs Nottingham Forest

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest live updates - by Andy Edwards

Everton vs Nottingham Forest live score: 2-0

Goalscorers: Nikola Milenkovic (2' - OG), Thierno Barry (45'+2)

GOAL! Everton 2-0 Forest: Grealish’s mazy run sets up Barry’s first Toffees goal (45'+2)
Barry slots home Everton's second against Forest
Thierno Barry finally gets his first Everton goal as Iliman Ndiaye sets him up for a tidy finish to make it 2-0 against Nottingham Forest.

GOAL! Everton 1-0 Forest: Milenkovic gets his header all wrong (2')
Dewsbury-Hall's deflected cross gives Everton lead
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's cross takes deflection off Nikola Milenkovic goes in to give Everton an early 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton starting lineup

Pickford - O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko - Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz - Ndiaye, Grealish, Barry

Nottingham Forest starting lineup

Sels - Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams - Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White - Ndoye, Hutchinson, Jesus

How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock