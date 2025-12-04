How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Spurs host Brentford on Saturday and Thomas Frank will be happy to see his former club, but also desperate to beat them to get his current club back in the win column.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

Frank’s side showed plenty of character to fight back twice to draw at Newcastle on Tuesday, as captain and center back Cristian Romero scored twice including a late bicycle kick to make it 2-2. Spurs are without a win in four Premier League games and haven’t won at home in the league since the opening day of the season.

Brentford are humming along nicely after Frank’s departure, with his former assistant coach Keith Andrews doing a fine job and they sit level on points with Spurs heading into this game. They lost 2-0 at Arsenal on Wednesday but stuck in the game and Andrews even rested several key players to keep them fresh for this visit to Spurs.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (December 6)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Dominic Solanke all remain out, while Radu Dragusin is close to a return. Spurs have made so many changes to their lineup in recent weeks and Frank has called out Spurs’ fans at home for getting on the back of their players during a tough run, especially in their home defeat to Fulham at the weekend. If they concede early against Brentford this weekend it will get ugly but given all of their struggles, Spurs are only five points off the top four. All is not lost.

Brentford team news, focus

The Bees continue to punch above their weight and Igor Thiago has already scored 11 goals this season to underline his clinical finishing. He was rested in midweek along with key midfielders Jordan Henderson and Mikkel Damsgaard and all three will come back in to face Spurs. Andrews has kept things very similar to what Frank was doing so well at Brentford and they remain dangerous on the counter and from set pieces.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford prediction

This feels like a bad time for Spurs to play Brentford and this should be an entertaining end-to-end encounter for the neutral. Spurs 2-2 Brentford.