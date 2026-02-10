 Skip navigation
Michael Carrick reaction — What did Man United boss say after dramatic draw with West Ham?

  
Published February 10, 2026 05:53 PM

Manchester United failed to win for the first time under interim head coach Michael Carrick on Tuesday, but the Red Devils still extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a stoppage-time equalizer to draw 1-1 with West Ham.

WEST HAM 1-1 MAN UNITED Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Michael Carrick reaction, speaking after Benjamin Sesko scored in the 96th minute to steal a point for Man United and keep them 4th in the Premier League table.

Michael Carrick reaction — What did Man United boss say after dramatic draw with West Ham?

“We were OK. I think we were a little disappointed and we were definitely not at our best. It’s times like that when you find a way and move on. I’m a little frustrated at that. It is a tough place to come and we didn’t have that sharpness to find the answers. Great spirit again and we will take the point and move on.”

On Sesko’s equalizer: “Fantastic finish. He has done it again. It is important. It is a great finish. Delighted for him. Another big goal and a good step.”

“It was a tough game, we expected that, really. I don’t think we were at our best in terms of sharpness and attacking side of the game. So sometimes you have to make the most of what the night throws at you. … Credit to the boys for coming back again, it is a great trait to have in the team. There are positives to take from it, you can’t win every game, we certainly didn’t want to come away from here without a point.”

On the situation as West Ham, his former club: “I would love them to stay up. It was a big part of my life and I have great memories here, so hopefully they stay up. … We have to give credit to West Ham, they defended well and closed spaces off. We just lacked that spark. I won’t be too harsh on the boys, we will learn from tonight and come back strong.”