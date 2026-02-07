How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Red-hot Manchester United are dreaming of big things as they visit resurgent and hopeful West Ham United at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick’s Red Devils have won four-straight games after beating 10-man Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday to move within three points of third-place Aston Villa and 12 behind leaders Arsenal.

And while West Ham were an afterthought just a few weeks ago, Nuno Espirito Santo has led the Irons to three wins in their last four games to pull within three points of safety and six points back of 14th-place Spurs, 15th-place Palace, and 16th-place Leeds.

Those wins came over Spurs, Burnley, and Sunderland — certainly no murderers’ row — but West Ham will not be worried about their opponent as they desperately seek to climb out of the relegation zone with a refreshed squad following January acquisitions of Valentin Castellanos, Axel Disasi, Pablo Felipe, Adama Traore, and Keiber Lamadrid.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Tuesday

Venue: The London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Jean-Clair Todibo (suspension), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Mason Mount (knock)

West Ham vs Manchester United prediction

Todibo’s suspension forced Disasi straight into the team and he proved up to the challenge. West Ham will have hope of slowing Man United’s attack but Bruno Fernandes is thriving at the moment and will surely unlock some chances for the Red Devils. Probably too many for Espirito Santo’s men to manage a positive result. But maybe? West Ham 1-1 Manchester United