Liverpool are back in the thick of the Premier League’s top-five race after Arne Slot’s side picked up a hard-fought, gutsy, scrappy 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

SUNDERLAND 0-1 LIVERPOOL — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Arne Slot reaction, speaking after the Reds picked up just their second win in eight Premier League games, to move to within two points of Chelsea in 5th place (expected to be a Champions League place again this year).

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after scrappy win vs Sunderland?

We’ll have Slot’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.