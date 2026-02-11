 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Connecticut
No. 6 UConn vs. Butler predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Francisco Lindor has surgery to repair broken hamate bone in left hand, out around six weeks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoalone_260211.jpg
Brobbey redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260211.jpg
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_260211.jpg
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after scrappy win vs Sunderland?

  
February 11, 2026

Liverpool are back in the thick of the Premier League’s top-five race after Arne Slot’s side picked up a hard-fought, gutsy, scrappy 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

SUNDERLAND 0-1 LIVERPOOL Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Arne Slot reaction, speaking after the Reds picked up just their second win in eight Premier League games, to move to within two points of Chelsea in 5th place (expected to be a Champions League place again this year).

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after scrappy win vs Sunderland?

We’ll have Slot’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.