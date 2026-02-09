How to watch Sunderland vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have no time to lick their wounds from a crushing Week 25 defeat as they head to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

The Reds threw away a late lead at home to heated rivals Manchester City on Sunday, losing ground in the top-five chase and losing Dominik Szoboszlai to a late red card.

WATCH — Sunderland v Liverpool

The loss leaves them four points back of fifth and five back of fourth with 13 matches left in the Premier League season.

Sunderland, meanwhile, continue a surprising promotion campaign which has them on 36 points, 13 points clear of the bottom three and a win behind Liverpool as an unlikely qualification for Europe is still on the cards.

The Black Cats have a number of good results on their resume under Regis Le Bris including a 1-1 draw with the Reds at Anfield in early December. They’ve alternated wins with losses over the past five matches and are looking to rebound from a 3-0 loss at Arsenal with this tricky visit from Liverpool.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Granit Xhaka (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (knee)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Dominik Szoboszlai (suspension), Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (groin)

Sunderland vs Liverpool prediction

The Reds are heavy favorites and if they should have no problem collecting a win if they mimic their performance from the weekend against Man City. However, it’s on Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk to rally their men and also deal with a thoroughly ravaged back line. Sunderland 1-3 Liverpool.