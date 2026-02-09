How to watch Sunderland vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Utah at Kansas
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 11 Kansas predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 9
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Post-Hype Starting Pitchers: Can Bryce Miller, Reid Detmers provide value?
mendozaconnormock1.jpg
2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Raiders take Fernando Mendoza, Steelers land Ty Simpson

Top Clips

nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Utah at Kansas
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 11 Kansas predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 9
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Post-Hype Starting Pitchers: Can Bryce Miller, Reid Detmers provide value?
mendozaconnormock1.jpg
2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Raiders take Fernando Mendoza, Steelers land Ty Simpson

Top Clips

nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Sunderland vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 9, 2026 05:17 AM

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have no time to lick their wounds from a crushing Week 25 defeat as they head to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

The Reds threw away a late lead at home to heated rivals Manchester City on Sunday, losing ground in the top-five chase and losing Dominik Szoboszlai to a late red card.

WATCH Sunderland v Liverpool

The loss leaves them four points back of fifth and five back of fourth with 13 matches left in the Premier League season.

Sunderland, meanwhile, continue a surprising promotion campaign which has them on 36 points, 13 points clear of the bottom three and a win behind Liverpool as an unlikely qualification for Europe is still on the cards.

The Black Cats have a number of good results on their resume under Regis Le Bris including a 1-1 draw with the Reds at Anfield in early December. They’ve alternated wins with losses over the past five matches and are looking to rebound from a 3-0 loss at Arsenal with this tricky visit from Liverpool.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday
Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Granit Xhaka (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (knee)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Dominik Szoboszlai (suspension), Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (groin)

Sunderland vs Liverpool prediction

The Reds are heavy favorites and if they should have no problem collecting a win if they mimic their performance from the weekend against Man City. However, it’s on Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk to rally their men and also deal with a thoroughly ravaged back line. Sunderland 1-3 Liverpool.