Premier League Fan Fest heading to Tampa Bay in April 2026

The latest Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest is heading to Tampa Bay, Florida in April.

This is going to be one heck of a party in the sunshine state.

Over the years the Premier League Fan Fest’s, which the league run in collaboration with NBC Sports, have visited 11 different cities and this is the third time it will be heading to the state of Florida after previous events in Miami and Orlando.

As always, Premier League fans will be able to watch NBC Sports’ live broadcasts of matches with fellow fans and there will be a whole host of activities and special guests lined up, plus the Premier League trophy and several team mascots will be there to join in the fun.

Below are all the details you need to know.

Premier League Fan Fest dates, times, details, how to sign up

When: Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19

Where: Armature Works in Tampa Heights District — Tampa Bay, Florida

How to sign up: Pre-register for the event here

TAMPA BAY, YOU'RE NEXT ‼️



We're thrilled to announce our spring Fan Fest destination for Premier League Mornings Live, coming April 18-19 🙌



Pre-register now at https://t.co/BCFfbp5h3Y pic.twitter.com/5kGj7wor75 — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) February 7, 2026

Premier League schedule for Matchweek 33 (exact kick off times, dates to be confirmed)

Games to be played weekend of April 18-19

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Brentford v Fulham

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion