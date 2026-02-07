Premier League Fan Fest heading to Tampa Bay in April 2026

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Spire Motorsports extends Carson Hocevar’s contract into the next decade
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Teen sensation Connor Zilisch is the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers cut reliever Anthony Banda after 2 World Series titles

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Spire Motorsports extends Carson Hocevar’s contract into the next decade
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Teen sensation Connor Zilisch is the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers cut reliever Anthony Banda after 2 World Series titles

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Premier League Fan Fest heading to Tampa Bay in April 2026

  
Published February 7, 2026 08:49 AM

The latest Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest is heading to Tampa Bay, Florida in April.

This is going to be one heck of a party in the sunshine state.

MOREHow to pre-register for the Premier League Fan Fest in Tampa Bay

Over the years the Premier League Fan Fest’s, which the league run in collaboration with NBC Sports, have visited 11 different cities and this is the third time it will be heading to the state of Florida after previous events in Miami and Orlando.

As always, Premier League fans will be able to watch NBC Sports’ live broadcasts of matches with fellow fans and there will be a whole host of activities and special guests lined up, plus the Premier League trophy and several team mascots will be there to join in the fun.

Below are all the details you need to know.

Premier League Fan Fest dates, times, details, how to sign up

When: Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19
Where: Armature Works in Tampa Heights District — Tampa Bay, Florida
How to sign up: Pre-register for the event here

Premier League schedule for Matchweek 33 (exact kick off times, dates to be confirmed)

Games to be played weekend of April 18-19

Aston Villa v Sunderland
Brentford v Fulham
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v West Ham United
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion