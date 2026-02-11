Thomas Frank sacked — What now for relegation-threatened Spurs?

Tottenham Hotspur have fired manager Thomas Frank as the north London giants sit just five points above the relegation zone with 12 games of the season to go.

Frank, who was hired from Brentford in the summer, has led Spurs to just seven Premier League wins this season as they’ve been on an awful run of just two wins in their last 17 league games.

Yes, injuries have hit them hard but results and performances just haven’t been good enough under Frank and Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle was the end. Spurs fans in the stands on Tuesday sung “you’re getting sacked in the morning!” to Frank and it turns out they were right.

In a real Jekyll and Hyde season, Spurs finished fourth in the UEFA Champions League league phase to secure automatic progress through to the last 16. But that wasn’t enough to save Frank as his tactics and style of football were never embraced by the Spurs faithful.

Below is the statement from Spurs on Frank’s firing.

Tottenham Hotspur statement on Thomas Frank sacking

“The club has taken the decision to make a change in the men’s head coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

“However, results and performances have led the board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

What now for relegation-threatened Spurs?

This is an extremely worrying situation for Spurs but is this that much of a surprise? Nope.

They finished just above the relegation zone last season as Ange Postecoglou prioritized winning the UEFA Europa League and even though Spurs have flourished in European action once again this season, it underlines the main issue: motivating the players to perform week in, week out.

Injuries aside, this is a massive problem for whoever comes in next to sort out.

Even with injuries Spurs have the quality to be in the top 10, at the very least, with this squad. Their results in Europe, and against some of the Premier League big boys this season, prove it.

With Mauricio Pochettino’s name sung loud and proud by the Spurs faithful last night, plus the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva also set to be available for nothing this summer, there will be plenty of options for Spurs.

But they need help now. Will there be a short-term hire to get them going and stay up in the Premier League? Or will Spurs try and go all-out to hire their new long-term manager now who will immediately be under pressure and in a perilous situation?

Whatever the Spurs hierarchy decide, they have to get it right. They haven’t with the last few managers and Spurs are slowly becoming a cautionary tale of how not to run a football cub, at least on the actual footballing side of things.