Which Premier League teams can qualify for Europe? How many spots are up for grabs?

As we enter the final week of the Premier League season, the incredibly crowded race for European qualification will be so much fun to see play out.

Of course, Arsenal and Manchester City are going head-to-head for the title, while Spurs and West Ham are scrapping to stay out of the relegation zone, but there are four European spots yet to be decided via league position and plenty of ways this could play out.

MORE — Latest Premier League table

Teams from fifth place to 13th in the table are still technically in the hunt for Europe qualification, but more than likely it’s a scrap between six teams for four open spots, and there is even an extra layer of complexity depending on how Aston Villa get on in the Europa League final this week.

Here is everything you need to know about which Premier League teams can qualify for Europe, which competition they could qualify for and how many teams can make it.

Which Premier League teams have qualified for Europe already?

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa have all definitely qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season. Liverpool are yet to guarantee their spot in the Champions League but have definitely qualified for at least the Europa League.

How many Premier League can qualify for Europe?

Up to nine teams from the Premier League can qualify for Europe. Eight are definitely in and five will definitely be in the Champions League, which could rise to sixth in the Champions League if Aston Villa finish in fifth place in the Premier League and also win their Europa League final against Freiburg on Wednesday. Crystal Palace can’t qualify for Europe via their league position but they are in the UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano and if they win that they will be in the Europa League next season.

Which European competitions can Premier League teams qualify for?

Okay, here it goes: Liverpool need a win on the final day at home to Brentford to seal at least fifth place and their spot in the Champions League for next season. Whichever team finishes in sixth place will definitely qualify for the Europa League but if Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish in fifth place in the Premier League table, then sixth place becomes a Champions League spot. Whichever team finishes in seventh will definitely get a Europa League spot and the team who finish in eighth will definitely go into the Conference League. Got it? Good.

How does the Premier League’s European race stand as we enter the final week?

Here is how the current Premier League table looks, and which European competition teams would qualify for if they finish in that spot: