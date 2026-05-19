Arsenal win Premier League title for first time in 22 years

Arsenal have won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years, as Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday meant the Gunners could no longer be caught atop the table and are 2025-26 Premier League champions.

The red half of north London will be one big party on Tuesday night, as fans were in the streets celebrating just moments after City’s draw at Bournemouth was confirmed.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 on Monday to go five points clear atop the table on 82 points. Man City then went to Bournemouth on Tuesday and drew 1-1 as they can now only get to a maximum of 81 points.

That result sparked wild celebrations among Arsenal’s fans around the world and for the first time since 2004 they are Premier League champions.

The Arsenal. Your Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/gNnfzesrhP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026

It is the 14th time Arsenal have won the league in their history and it is incredibly well deserved and has been coming for a long time.

Arsenal can now relax in their final game of the Premier League season on Sunday at Crystal Palace, as they will lift the trophy at Selhurst Park.

This title is the culmination of over six years of hard work from Arteta at Arsenal, as he had created a solid, defensive juggernaut which has used set pieces to fuel their title charge this season.

After three-straight second-place finishes in the Premier League, Arsenal have finally got over the line and not even their fiercest rivals can argue they don’t deserve this.