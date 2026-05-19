Southampton expelled from Championship playoffs, Middlesbrough reinstated to promotion final

Southampton have been expelled from the Championships playoffs after admitting “multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorized filming of other clubs’ training” and Middlesbrough will replace them in the Championship playoff final against Hull City on Saturday.

Per a statement released by the English Football League, Southampton have also received a four-point deduction for the 2026-27 season.

The statement said that Southampton have a right to appeal and all parties want to resolve any appeal by Wednesday 20 May.

As it stands Southampton are out of the Championship playoff final, the richest game in sports, and Middlesbrough will take their place against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday.

Southampton will reportedly appeal, but the damage is done

This is one of the most shocking stories in the history of English football, as Southampton have admitted to spying on three occasions on other teams during the 2025-26 season.

Multiple reports say Southampton will appeal the charges but this will stick with the club for decades, at least, as they have been sanctioned in the harshest way possible.

After an incredible 21-game unbeaten run in the Championship from mid-January, Southampton won the hearts of so many neutrals as they also went on a fairytale run to the FA Cup semifinals at the same time, where they narrowly lost to Manchester City in the semifinal at Wembley.

Now all of that goodwill has vanished and they will be ridiculed for years to come. Simply put, Southampton’s fans and players deserve better than the actions of those who committed these offenses.

EFL statement on Southampton being expelled from playoffs

An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs after the Club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL Regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other Clubs’ training.

In addition, the Club has received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table, alongside a reprimand in respect of all the charges.

The effect of today’s order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 Play-Offs and will proceed to the Play-Off Final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

Southampton was first charged on Friday 8 May, with further charges issued on Sunday 17 May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025/26 season. Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated.

Southampton admitted breaches of Regulations requiring Clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another Club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match. The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026.

Southampton has a right to appeal the Commission’s decision in accordance with EFL Regulations and the parties are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20 May. Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture.

The EFL is now in discussion with all three Clubs regarding the implications of today’s decision and will make a further announcement in due course. The Commission’s full written reasons will also be published in due course.