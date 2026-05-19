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Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say about his future, end of title race?

  
Published May 19, 2026 04:25 PM

Manchester City officially conceded the Premier League title on Tuesday and Arsenal are champions, now one very big question remains: Will Pep Guardiola step down this summer?

BOURNEMOUTH 1-1 MAN CITY Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Guardiola reaction, speaking after Man City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in what is expected to be his final away game in charge after a decade of dominance. Widespread reports have claimed that Guardiola is set to leave the club and be replaced by former Chelsea boss (and Guardiola assistant) Enzo Maresca. Presumably, Guardiola will be asked about this once or twice during his media availability tonight.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say about his future, end of title race?

We’ll have Guardiola’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.