Bournemouth vs Manchester City live updates: Can Citizens extend Premier League title race to the final day?

Pep Guardiola is soon expected to announce his summer departure from Manchester City, but the Citizens are still in the hunt for the Premier League title right now, needing a win away to Bournemouth on Tuesday to take the race to the final day.

MORE — How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the table after beating Burnley 1-0 on Monday, officially putting Man City in must-win territory. A win would extend the title race to Championship Sunday (11 am ET), when the Gunners visit Crystal Palace and City host Aston Villa. Man City have only ever failed to beat Bournemouth once in Premier League play (November 2024), with a stellar 17W-0D-1L record against the Cherries since their first promotion to the PL in 2015.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are in a heated race of their own, with big dreams of their own. Andoni Iraola’s side (he’s also leaving this summer) currently sits 6th, four points behind Liverpool for 5th. Two wins, plus Liverpool failing to beat Brentford at home on Sunday, would see the Cherries not only compete in Europe for the first time in club history, but do so in the UEFA Champions League. Bournemouth could also qualify for the Champions League by finishing 6th, if Aston Villa (currently 4th, three points ahead of Liverpool, with a worse goal difference) finish 5th and win the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Below are live updates on Bournemouth vs Manchester City, with everything you need.