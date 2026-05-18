How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City simply must win at Bournemouth on Tuesday to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the title race heading into the final game of the season on Sunday.

WATCH — Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side have taken the title race to the final week of the season, which is a big achievement given where they were at a few months ago. They beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to secure a domestic cup double and even if they know their chances of winning the title are slim, they will go all-out to win at Bournemouth to give themselves a chance.

But Bournemouth are flying under Andoni Iraola (who will depart as their manager at the end of this season), with the Cherries on an incredible 16-game unbeaten run. They won 1-0 at Fulham last time out and they will seal at least a Europa League spot with a win in this game. A reminder: Bournemouth have never qualified for Europe. And if they finish in sixth place, they could qualify for the Champions League depending on if Aston Villa win the Europa League and also finish in fifth place. There is so much for the Cherries to play for.

For everything you need for Bournemouth vs Manchester City, see below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (May 19)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Bournemouth team news, focus

Lewis Cook could return from injury, while Ryan Christie is suspended. That means USMNT star Tyler Adams and England hopeful Alex Scott will do their best to lock down midfield and will be pressing high. Rayan, Junior Kroupi and Evanilson will then look to hurt City often and Bournemouth’s famed high-press and intensity is so tough to stop. They have nothing to lose.

Manchester City team news, focus

City have no injury issues and this is all about Guardiola choosing the best lineup for each game. He will likely start Rayan Cherki after he came off the bench and had a big impact on Saturday in the FA Cup final. He may also rotate in a few other areas but at this point his first-choice XI is very clear.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City prediction

This will be one heck of a game as both teams have so much to play for. We can expect it to be tight and tense but City will find a way to take it to the final game. Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City.