How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction for FA Cup final

Chelsea and Manchester City square off in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday with two Premier League giants aiming for more silverware.

Man City have their eye on a domestic treble after already winning the League Cup and with two games of the league season to go they’re pushing Arsenal all the way for the Premier League trophy. Pep Guardiola’s City are the heavy favorites to win this FA Cup final and that would give them a big boost in the final days of the league season.

But Chelsea will be dangerous and caretaker boss Calum McFarlane will set his team up to be tough to break down and ruthless on the break. The Blues have endured a woeful few months as they’ve gone from potential Premier League title contenders to sitting outside the top eight. Winning the FA Cup would at least rescue some pride from their dramatic collapse.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (May 16)

Venue: Wembley Stadium — North London

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Chelsea team news, focus

Estevao, Jamie Gitten and Jesse Derry are out, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and wingers Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto are injury doubts. This is all about Chelsea staying in the game for as long as possible and if they get a couple of chances they have to be clinical. Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer obviously provide real quality in attack, while Reece James being fit enough to come back into midfield could be key.

Manchester City team news, focus

Rodri is the only injury doubt for City and Pep Guardiola even had the luxury of resting plenty of key players for their big midweek win against Crystal Palace in the league. Erling Haaland will start up top with Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku behind him and City’s aim will be to score early and often to put this result beyond any doubt.

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction

This feels like City will run away with it and make the most of Chelsea’s lack of confidence. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City.