Xabi Alonso set to be named new Chelsea manager - Reports

Multiple reports have stated that Chelsea have agreed a deal with Xabi Alonso for him to become their new manager.

The Spanish coach has been out of work since he was fired by Real Madrid in January, but a report from David Ornstein says his appointment as the new boss at Chelsea is imminent.

Alonso has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract at Chelsea and he was the Blues’ first-choice.

Xabi Alonso the correct hire for Chelsea

We are talking about one of the top managers in the game who won the title at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and did wonderful work there to totally transform a big club.

He then got the opportunity to join Real Madrid and couldn’t say no, but things didn’t go as well their this season and that can happen after replacing a legendary figure like Carlo Ancelotti. But that experience doesn’t mean Alonso won’t work at Chelsea.

If he’s given the kind of control he needs over tactics, player recruitment and building an identity and philosophy, then Alonso will succeed at Chelsea. It’s likely he’s been told that will be the case, which is why he’s taken this job as so many top clubs in Europe would have been after Alonso.

The Spaniard needs time, of course, and that is obviously something Chelsea should be willing to give him after their recent hiring and firing routine. Now is the time for Chelsea to give Alonso two to three years, at least, to turn things around.

Alonso has proven he is a detailed orientated coach who will find the right system, and players, to implement an attractive and effective team. Chelsea have got this right. Time will tell just how successful it is, but Alonso is the best coach they could’ve hired.