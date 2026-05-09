Fulham vs Bournemouth United live updates: Can Cherries go three points closer to Champions League qualification?

Bournemouth’s dream of qualifying for next season’s UFEA Champions League is multi-layered, but it must begin with three points away to Fulham on Saturday.

MORE — How to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth

The Cherries currently sit 6th in the Premier League table, six points back Aston Villa for what will be the PL’s final Champions League place — unless Villa win the Europa League against Freiburg on May 20, at which point 6th place would become a Champions League place as well. Heading into the weekend, it’s Bournemouth on 52 points, Brentford on 51 and Brighton on 50.

Fulham are comfortably mid-table with no fears of being relegated and slim hopes of getting into Europe, but Marco Silva’s side will want to put forth a better showing than they did in last weekend’s 3-0 drubbing at the hands of leaders Arsenal.

Below are live updates on Sunderland vs Manchester United, with everything you need.