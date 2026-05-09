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Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
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Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
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Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

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Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cheduointv_260509.jpg
Fofana and Cucurella on Chelsea’s away showing
nbc_pl_livchepostgame_260509.jpg
Anfield left ‘frustrated’ after draw to Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260509.jpg
Fernandez’s free kick rolls in to tie Chelsea 1-1

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Fulham vs Bournemouth United live updates: Can Cherries go three points closer to Champions League qualification?

Bournemouth’s dream of qualifying for next season’s UFEA Champions League is multi-layered, but it must begin with three points away to Fulham on Saturday.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
Look back on full-match highlights from Crystal Palace's encounter with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 35.

Bournemouth’s dream of qualifying for next season’s UFEA Champions League is multi-layered, but it must begin with three points away to Fulham on Saturday.

MOREHow to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth

The Cherries currently sit 6th in the Premier League table, six points back Aston Villa for what will be the PL’s final Champions League place — unless Villa win the Europa League against Freiburg on May 20, at which point 6th place would become a Champions League place as well. Heading into the weekend, it’s Bournemouth on 52 points, Brentford on 51 and Brighton on 50.

Fulham are comfortably mid-table with no fears of being relegated and slim hopes of getting into Europe, but Marco Silva’s side will want to put forth a better showing than they did in last weekend’s 3-0 drubbing at the hands of leaders Arsenal.

Below are live updates on Sunderland vs Manchester United, with everything you need.

Updates
Bournemouth starting XI
By
Andy Edwards
  

Petrovic - Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert - Christie, Scott, Kroupi - Rayan, Tavernier, Evanilson
Fulham starting XI
By
Andy Edwards
  

Leno - Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson - Lukic, Cairney, Smith Rowe - Wilson, Chukwueze, Muniz