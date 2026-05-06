How to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Bournemouth look to keep hold of pole position in the race for sixth place when they visit still-hopeful Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

The Cherries haven’t lost since January 3, though there have been eight draws in their 15-match Premier League unbeaten run. They still have to host Man City and visit Nottingham Forest, and they lead seventh-place Brentford by a point.

WATCH — Fulham v Bournemouth

That said Fulham have 48 points and sit 11th, as there are five other teams besides the Cottagers and Cherries who are within five points of sixth.

The Premier League has been a true gauntlet this season, and Fulham like many others have struggled to string together wins while doing enough to compete for more. A 3-0 loss to Arsenal last time out leaves their last seven games at LWDLWDL.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), Sander Berge (illness)

Bournemouth team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (thigh), Julio Soler (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee)

Fulham vs Bournemouth prediction

The Cherries are slight favorites even away from home. They have more reliable attacking weapons healthy and a strong chance to take and keep hold of this game. Fulham 1-2 Bournemouth.