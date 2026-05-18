Pep Guardiola will reportedly leave Manchester City after the 2025-26 Premier League season

Premier League title or not, Pep Guardiola will reportedly leave Manchester City at the conclusion of the 2025-26 Premier League season according to The Daily Mail’s Oliver Holt.

And The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Sam Lee are reporting that one of Guardiola’s former Man City assistants — Enzo Maresca — may be lined up to take the job.

MORE — Who could replace Guardiola at Man City?

Guardiola won his 20th trophy as City boss when the club beat Chelsea in the FA Cup Final this weekend, and Holt says that the self-described lover of English football is calling it time on his career at the Etihad Stadium.

He arrived at Manchester City a decade ago after a strong but Champions League title-free time at Bayern Munich that took just a bit of lustre off the incredible reputation he grew at Barcelona, where he unquestionably revolutionized the game of football.

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Guardiola has another year on his contract but — as Holt writes — “It is thought that City have begun to tell their sponsor partners that the announcement is imminent. The news has also been an open secret among some of those close to Guardiola.

“It is expected that the news will be confirmed some time on Sunday, in time for Guardiola’s stunning impact on English football to be celebrated at an open-top bus parade on Monday.”

Pep Guardiola at Manchester City: An amazing resume

The 55-year-old Guardiola arrived at City in the summer of 2016, taking the reins of a fourth-place side that had won the UEFA Champions League.

He led the club to a third-place finish in the Premier League that season but did not lay his hands on silverware. That would soon change in a monumental way.

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City earned 100 points in his second PL season, winning the league and the League Cup. The next season delivered 98 points a domestic quadruple.

A second-place run to Liverpool in 2019-20 was followed up with a bounce-forward of four-consecutive PL titles. That four-year run included a 2020-21 Champions League Final loss to Chelsea and a triumph over Inter Milan in the 2022-23 UCL.

City finished third last season and sit second now with two matches left on their docket. They won the League Cup and FA Cup and are hoping for an Arsenal slip and an unlikely PL title the rest of the way.

Pep Guardiola’s managerial career accolades