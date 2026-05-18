Reports: Jose Mourinho to become new Real Madrid manager

Jose Mourinho is set to be named the new Real Madrid manager, with multiple reports saying ‘The Special One’ is taking charge of the Spanish heavyweights for the second time in his career.

A report from Fabrizio Romano says that Mourinho has agreed a two-year contract to take over at Real Madrid.

And that he will be in Madrid for their final game of the La Liga season against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Why would Mourinho go back to Real Madrid?

Mourinho has managed Benfica this season in Portugal, turning them into a tough team to beat as they were unbeaten in the league under him and reached the Champions League knockout rounds. But the chance to manage Real again was too big for him to turn down.

Especially after tough stints at Spurs and Fenerbahce made it seem like his shot at one of the mega jobs was over. But we should all know this is far from Mourinho’s last dance.

The legendary Portuguese coach was in charge at Real from 2010-13, winning the La Liga title, Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

But he was up against Pep Guardiola’s incredible Barcelona teams during that stint, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their prime, which led to some amazing El Clasico encounters but Barca usually came out on top. Mourinho will feel like he has unfinished business at Real and he should have won more trophies the first time around.

Mourinho’s arrival will also seek to ease growing pressure on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. After Carlo Ancelotti moved on last summer, Real hired and fired Xabi Alonso this season and did not win a trophy as their hugely talented squad massively underachieved.

We all know what Mourinho’s target is: win trophies galore with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior leading the charge, and to try stop Barcelona from creating another dynasty as they’ve won back-to-back Spanish titles under Hansi Flick.

Some things just feel right and Mourinho in the dugout at the Santiago Bernabeu is just meant to be. If he can turn them into a better team defensively, which he excels at, he knows they have the attacking talents to win any game.

And Real’s decision makers know this squad full of superstars obviously react well to legendary coaches and experience, as Ancelotti got the best out of them and Mourinho is of a similar mindset, even though he may have to lighten up a little.

That said, Mourinho’s antics on and off the pitch means there will never be a dull moment. Grab your popcorn.