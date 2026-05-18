Arsenal vs Burnley live updates: Can Gunners take huge step towards the title?
Can the Gunners rise to the occasion and inch closer to a first league title in 22 years?
LONDON — Can Arsenal move one step closer to winning a first Premier League title since 2004 when they host Burnley on Monday?
MORE — Preview, prediction, team news for Arsenal v Burnley
The Emirates will be rocking as Arsenal will go five points clear atop the table if they beat already-relegated Burnley.
Manchester City play at Bournemouth on Tuesday and if Arsenal win and City lose or draw, the title will be secured for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Arsenal are aiming to put the pressure all on City, and even if both teams win their penultimate games, Arsenal will have a two-point lead heading into their final league game of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The title is so close Arsenal can taste it.
For the latest live updates, analysis, videos and more from Arsenal vs Burnley, look below to join Joe Prince-Wright at the Emirates Stadium in north London.
Arsenal host Burnley in a huge game on Monday in north London, and here’s all of the information you need to watch the action in the USA.
Can Mikel Arteta’s side hold their nerve and take care of business against already-relegated Burnley? Will they pile the pressure on Man City, who head to Bournemouth on Tuesday in their penultimate game of the season?
This is absolutely must-watch.
How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (May 18)
Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA
This is going to be quite the occasion at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal will be hoping the score early, and often, to put the result beyond doubt as early as possible.
How many times have we seen Mikel Arteta’s team come flying out of the traps early in recent years?
Bukayo Saka looks to be on a mission to get this title over the line and everything will run through him early.
Burnley will sit deep and do their best to be dangerous on the counter, but nobody really believes the Clarets will get anything from this game. But you never know...
In terms of a score prediction, I’ve gone for 4-1 to Arsenal. They just have too much quality in attack and their intensity has been spot on in recent weeks.
With the added factor of the home fans being right behind them to push closer to the title, Arsenal’s players will deliver.
Mikel Arteta has become more cautious over the years but this is not the time to set up Arsenal with more defensive personnel and be tentative.
Arsenal have blown teams away in recent weeks by starting the fluid front four of Trossard, Eze, Saka and Gyokeres and there is a beautiful combination of trickery, speed, power and precision among that quartet.
The Gunners simply have to go for it and none of their fans will blame Arteta if they create chance after chance and don’t put the ball away and Burnley somehow hang on and hit them on the counter.
They will be pretty unhappy with Arteta if he decides to go too defensive and the Gunners end up drawing a game they should win easily. This is all about bravery and Arsenal seizing the moment.
They’ve worked so hard to be in this position. Now, they must grasp it with both hands.
Burnley have been down and out for a while have just one win in their last 27 Premier League games. They have become the ultimate yo-yo club with three relegations and two promotions in the last five years.
But they have shown against the big boys this season that they can frustrate them and pick up results.
The Clarets drew at home against Aston Villa last weekend and have drawn against Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Spurs this season.
They won’t be a pushover and caretaker boss Mike Jackson will set them up in a 4-5-1 formation and try to whip in crosses for Zian Flemming as often as possible.
Burnley have absolutely nothing to lose and even though everyone expects them to lose, teams in this kind of situation are tough to predict.
They will want to pick up one more big result before heading back to the Championship next season.