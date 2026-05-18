Arsenal vs Burnley live updates: Can Gunners take huge step towards the title?

LONDON — Can Arsenal move one step closer to winning a first Premier League title since 2004 when they host Burnley on Monday?

MORE — Preview, prediction, team news for Arsenal v Burnley

The Emirates will be rocking as Arsenal will go five points clear atop the table if they beat already-relegated Burnley.

Manchester City play at Bournemouth on Tuesday and if Arsenal win and City lose or draw, the title will be secured for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal are aiming to put the pressure all on City, and even if both teams win their penultimate games, Arsenal will have a two-point lead heading into their final league game of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The title is so close Arsenal can taste it.

For the latest live updates, analysis, videos and more from Arsenal vs Burnley, look below to join Joe Prince-Wright at the Emirates Stadium in north London.