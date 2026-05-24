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Wilson fires West Ham 3-0 ahead of Leeds

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Arsenal trophy lift: Watch Gunners hoist Premier League trophy as 2025-26 champions

  
Published May 24, 2026 01:34 PM

Arsenal’s trophy lift is here.

Arsenal are champions of the Premier League and are celebrating with the away fans after a win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Championship Sunday.

WATCH Crystal Palace v Arsenal postgame — Arsenal trophy lift

The Gunners sealed first place at midweek and celebrated amongst themselves but now get to share it with a buzzy group of traveling fans to South London.

Arsenal, of course, will stay have a parade but wait to see if they can beat Paris Saint-Germain to the UEFA Champions League title next weekend.