Arsenal trophy lift: Watch Gunners hoist Premier League trophy as 2025-26 champions
Published May 24, 2026 01:34 PM
Arsenal’s trophy lift is here.
Arsenal are champions of the Premier League and are celebrating with the away fans after a win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Championship Sunday.
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The Gunners sealed first place at midweek and celebrated amongst themselves but now get to share it with a buzzy group of traveling fans to South London.
Arsenal, of course, will stay have a parade but wait to see if they can beat Paris Saint-Germain to the UEFA Champions League title next weekend.