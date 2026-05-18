Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are leaving their home final with one hand on the Premier League Trophy after a tighter-than-expected 1-0 win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

The Gunners refused to put the Clarets away and the North London faithful had endure a long run through stoppage time in order to see Arsenal put the clamps on a five-point table lead over Man City.

MORE — Arsenal v Burnley recap, video highlights

City, of course, have two matches left while Arsenal head to Crystal Palace on the final day.

How did Arteta see it? Well, there’s no reason to be anything but positive and he should be quite excited after the home crowd saluted his men for the last time before they play for two trophies.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after Gunners put one hand on Premier League title?

Thoughts on the game? “We knew it was going to be tough especially when we didn’t close the game out in the first half with the chances that we have.”

“We didn’t concede anything but in the Premier League, anything can get you, you never know. ... “That’s one of the abilities of this team — If we’re not able to make two or three goals, we certainly can make it difficult for opponents to score.”

Not an easy game despite Burnley’s relegation: “It’s never going to be easy especially with the quality this Premier League has. Burnley are going to be relegated but they are a top team with a good coach. That’s the beauty of this league.”

Kai Havertz dodged a red card, sometimes you need a bit of luck? “Look at every action this season and we’re not going to get anything we don’t deserve.”

Will you watch Bournemouth vs Man City? “I don’t know yet. I just want to enjoy tonight. Tomorrow we’ll see.”

“What we have to do is prepare them for Crystal Palace in the best possible way.”

Thoughts on Pep potentially leaving City: “Once he makes that decision, then we can talk about it. But no one should talk about it until then.”