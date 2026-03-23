Arsenal trophy history: List of finals played, silverware won by Gunners

Arsenal’s Invincibles run remains their last Premier League title season, though the Gunners hope their two-decade wait for another Premier League Trophy will end this Spring.

MORE — Man City beat Arsenal in League Cup Final

The Gunners have won dozens of domestic trophies and a handful of international tournaments as well, and their Champions League desires are alive and well for the 2025-26 season.

Below you’ll find all of the final matches played by Arsenal over nearly 100 years of making it to the final stage of tournaments.

Have Arsenal ever won the Champions League?

Arsenal have played in one Champions League final and two Europa League finals, but lost all three.

In 2005-06, they lost the UCL Final to Barcelona.

In 1999-2000, they lost the UEL Final to Galatasaray and in 2018-19 they again reached the final only to fall to local rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal trophy history: Finals played and won

Domestic honors

Premier League/First Division (13 titles)

1930-31, 1932-33, 1933-34, 1934-35, 1937-38, 1947-48, 1952-53, 1970-71, 1988-89, 1990-91, 1997-98 (first Premier League era title), 2001-02, 2003-04

League Cup (9 finals, 2 titles)

1967-68: Leeds United def. Arsenal 1-0

1968-69: Swindon Town def. Arsenal 3-1

1986-87: Arsenal def. Liverpool 2-1

1987-88: Luton Town def. Arsenal 3-2

1992-93: Arsenal def. Sheffield Wednesday 2-1

2006-07: Chelsea def. Arsenal 2-1

2010-11: Birmingham City def. Arsenal 2-1

2017-18: Manchester City def. Arsenal 3-0

2025-26: Manchester City def. Arsenal 2-0

FA Cup (21 finals, 14 titles)

1926-27: Cardiff City def. Arsenal 1-0

1929-30: Arsenal def. Huddersfield Town 2-0

1931-32: Newcastle United def. Arsenal 2-1

1935-36: Arsenal def. Sheffield United 1-0

1949-50: Arsenal def. Liverpool 2-0

1951-52: Newcastle United def. Arsenal 1-0

1970-71: Arsenal def. Liverpool 2-1

1971-72: Leeds United def. Arsenal 1-0

1977-78: Ipswich Town def. Arsenal 1-0

1978-79: Arsenal def. Manchester United 3-2

1979-80: West Ham United def. Arsenal 1-0

1992-93: Arsenal def. Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 (replay after 1-1 draw)

1997-98: Arsenal def. Newcastle United 2-0

2000-01: Liverpool def. Arsenal 2-1

2001-02: Arsenal def. Chelsea 2-0

2002-03: Arsenal def. Southampton 1-0

2004-05: Arsenal def. Manchester United 0-0 (5-4 pens)

2013-14: Arsenal def. Hull City 3-2

2014-15: Arsenal def. Aston Villa 4-0

2016-17: Arsenal def. Chelsea 2-1

2019-20: Arsenal def. Chelsea 2-1

Charity Shield/Community Shield (24 finals, 17 wins)

1930: Arsenal def. Sheffield Wednesday 2-1

1931: Arsenal def. West Bromwich Albion 1-0

1933: Arsenal def. Everton 3-0

1934: Arsenal def. Manchester City 4-0

1935: Sheffield Wednesday def. Arsenal 1-0

1936: Sunderland def. Arsenal 2-1

1938: Arsenal def. Preston North End 2-1

1948: Arsenal def. Manchester United 4-3

1953: Arsenal def. Blackpool 3-1

1979: Liverpool def. Arsenal 3-1

1989: Liverpool def. Arsenal 1-0

1991: Arsenal def. Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 (shared)

1993: Manchester United def. Arsenal 1-1 (5-4 pens)

1998: Arsenal def. Manchester United 3-0

1999: Arsenal def. Manchester United 2-1

2002: Arsenal def. Liverpool 1-0

2003: Arsenal def. Manchester United 1-1 (4-3 pens)

2004: Arsenal def. Manchester United 3-1

2005: Chelsea def. Arsenal 2-1

2014: Arsenal def. Manchester City 3-0

2015: Arsenal def. Chelsea 1-0

2017: Arsenal def. Chelsea 1-1 (4-1 pens)

2020: Arsenal def. Liverpool 1-1 (5-4 pens)

2023: Arsenal defeat Manchester City 1-1 (4-1 pens)

International honors

UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (3 finals, 1 win)

1979-80: Valencia def. Arsenal 0-0 (5-4 pens) in Belgium

1993-94: Arsenal def. Parma 1-0 in Denmark

1994-95: Zaragoza def. Arsenal 2-1 in France

Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1 final, 1 win)

1969-70: Arsenal def. Anderlecht 4-3 (agg.)