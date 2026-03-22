Arsenal vs Manchester City live updates: Giants lock horns in League Cup final at Wembley

Arsenal and Manchester City collide at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for a massive League Cup final, as the two Premier League title contenders scrap for the first piece of domestic silverware of the season.

MORE — Arsenal v Man City prediction, team news, preview

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola know each other so well and these games between Arsenal and City have generally been very tight in recent meetings.

Here are live updates on Arsenal vs Manchester City, with the latest reaction, video highlights and analysis on what’s going on at Wembley.

Arsenal vs Manchester City live updates on the League Cup final! — By Joe Prince-Wright

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday (March 22)

Venue: Wembley Stadium — North West London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal lineup confirmed with Kepa in goal

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal over David Raya as he is Arsenal’s cup goalkeeper. The back four is as expected with Jurrien Timber not fit enough for the bench so Ben White is in at right back. Kai Havertz starts in the attacking midfield role with Eberechi Eze not in the squad.

Arrizabalaga; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard; Gyokeres

Manchester City lineup confirmed with

The big team news for City is that Dias is out with a hamstring injury, so Khusanov and Ake start at center back. O’Reilly is in at left back with Doku, Cherki and Semenyo supporting Haaland.

Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

The scene is set

Both Arsenal and Man City are relishing this opportunity to win a trophy and really put down a marker ahead of the final months of the season. Arsenal can win the quadruple, City can win the domestic treble. A few hours from now, one of these teams will be dancing around this famous stadium with what they hope is the first of several trophies between now and May...

A scene fit for a final.



📍 Wembley Stadium pic.twitter.com/3Yw70k64B4 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 22, 2026

Today’s stage 🏟️



For a record 22nd time under Pep 💪 pic.twitter.com/qCQQD6nIuj — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 22, 2026

Big team news from Wembley...

Ruben Dias is reportedly out of the Manchester City lineup with a hamstring injury, per The Athletic. If that is confirmed it will be a huge blow for Guardiola as Dias is the defensive leader and heartbeat of City. With Guehi unavailable for selection, could Khusanov and Stones start at center back?