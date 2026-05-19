Roberto De Zerbi reaction: What did Spurs boss say after Chelsea loss extends relegation race to final day?

If Tottenham Hotspur are to avoid relegation and remain in the Premier League, it will have to be done on the the final day of the season after Roberto De Zerbi’s side was beaten 2-1 by bitter rivals Chelsea on Tuesday.

CHELSEA 2-1 SPURS — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest De Zerbi reaction, speaking after Spurs suffered a narrow defeat in west London that will take the relegation race to Championship Sunday (11 am ET, at home against Everton). Spurs (17th) sit two points above West Ham (18th) with a vastly superior goal difference, meaning all they (should) need is a point to stay up.

Roberto De Zerbi reaction: What did Spurs boss say after narrow loss to Chelsea?

“We create the first chance to score with Mathys Tel, was a big save from Robert Sanchez, then we concede one great goal because Enzo Fernandez is a big player. I think we could do something better [on the play], and then we stay in the game until the second goal. We lost a stupid ball and concede the second goal. … I think we played a good game, but we lost. Now, we have no time, it is not the right time to think too much of this game. We have to prepare the next game. We play in our stadium, with our fans. … I am positive because today we played a good game.”

Can James Maddison play more than 20-25 minutes on Sunday? “All three subs [Maddison, Djed Spence and Pape Matar Sarr] came into the pitch very well, they changed the energy. James Maddison can’t play more than 20, 25 minutes after just two weeks with us, but it’s important in the last 20 minutes.”

“I think we had a great reaction after the first goal, after the second goal as well. I think in my time, we [won] eight points in six games, but I think we deserve more points because we lost points to Brighton [in late draw]. Now is not the time to analyze anything. We have to prepare the last game in the best way.”

Have you seen enough from your team to believe you will stay up? “In the beginning of the game, yes. In the end of the game, the same. The last 20 minutes, I think we played with more quality because Maddison is not a normal player for us. Yes, I think we are alive, with the right spirit. … We have all of the qualities to achieve our target.”