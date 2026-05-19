Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live updates: Can Spurs seal safety at bitter rivals?

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday with plenty on the line for these bitter rivals at Stamford Bridge.

MORE — Chelsea vs Spurs preview, prediction, team news

Spurs need a win to guarantee their Premier League safety before the final day of the season. A draw will more than likely be enough too, as they have a 13-goal advantage over West Ham in the race to stay up.

Chelsea are still in the hunt for European qualification and a victory would significantly boost their chances. Plus it would impact Spurs’ survival hopes and players will want to impress the incoming Xabi Alonso.

Below you will find all of the latest live updates on Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur.