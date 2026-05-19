Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live updates: Can Spurs seal safety at bitter rivals?
Can Spurs get the win they need to secure their Premier League safety?
Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday with plenty on the line for these bitter rivals at Stamford Bridge.
MORE — Chelsea vs Spurs preview, prediction, team news
Spurs need a win to guarantee their Premier League safety before the final day of the season. A draw will more than likely be enough too, as they have a 13-goal advantage over West Ham in the race to stay up.
Chelsea are still in the hunt for European qualification and a victory would significantly boost their chances. Plus it would impact Spurs’ survival hopes and players will want to impress the incoming Xabi Alonso.
Below you will find all of the latest live updates on Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur.
Sparks usually fly when these two meet and today is no different.
Chelsea have European hopes on the line. Tottenham Hotspur are fighting for Premier League survival. Something has to give.
Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Spurs in the USA:
How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Tuesday (May 19)
Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
We now know that a win for Spurs will definitely keep them in the Premier League.
And a draw will probably do it too given their 13-goal advantage over the only other team in the relegation scrap, West Ham.
So how will Roberto De Zerbi set them up?
It’s very likely he goes with the same starting lineup he deployed against Leeds just over a week ago, with Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur sitting in front of the back four and Conor Gallagher providing energy and creativity from the No. 10 role in a compact 4-2-3-1 system.
De Zerbi will need that trio to dictate the tempo of the game and slow down any Chelsea transitions, as they love to get Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro flying forward if Cole Palmer can get the space to turn on the ball and provide passes.
Defensively Spurs will have to sit in and suffer and they have certainly got better at doing that under De Zerbi.
They need to be disciplined and clinical, and it’s down to Richarlison, Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani to take chances of their own when Spurs get chances on the counter. They want dominate possession so they have to be ruthless when they get opportunities to break. It’s all about holding their nerve.
A few days ago Xabi Alonso was announced as the new manager of Chelsea from July 1 and that is a major coup given how talented he is.
So what will Alonso want to see from Chelsea’s players?
He will like them to be flexible and play with high intensity, but also be able to keep the ball. Usually he plays a 3-4-2-1 formation and that should suit a lot of this Chelsea squad.
Alonso probably wants to see Chelsea win these final two games of the season too, as playing in the Europa League would be a decent experience for him to learn more about his squad next season and bed in playing styles.
Some may say that Chelsea not being in Europe would be a good thing, which could be true, but with the size of squad they have it would be a good thing to have more games next season. It worked well in Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge.
It’s just over 10 years since the famous Battle of the Bridge, where Chelsea rallied to draw 2-2 against Spurs to end their title hopes and hand the title to Leicester City.
Eden Hazard’s stunning goal ended Spurs’ title hopes and a decade on, Chelsea would revel in Spurs’ survival hopes going down to the final day.
There is plenty of spice in these two teams and plenty for both set of players to prove with new managers either just settling in (De Zerbi) or just about to arrive (Alonso).
These fans don’t get along, at all, and that only adds to the atmosphere and creates extra animosity on the pitch. This will be lively. Very lively.