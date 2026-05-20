Aston Villa vs Freiburg live updates: Can Unai Emery win Europa League title for fifth time?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Guardians vs. Tigers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Minicamp
2026 NFL QB Rankings: Quarterback analysis, breakdowns from Chris Simms heading into OTAs
Cale Makar
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar to miss Game 1 of Western Conference Final against Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwfootballrice_260520.jpg
Rice to spend 30 days in jail, will miss OTAs
nbc_cfb_nwfboffseason_260520.jpg
NU bolsters offense with OC Kelly, QB Chiles
b3aa39b6-4737-4270-9a8c-90882408f1db.jpg
Knicks pull off epic 22-point comeback in Game 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Guardians vs. Tigers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Minicamp
2026 NFL QB Rankings: Quarterback analysis, breakdowns from Chris Simms heading into OTAs
Cale Makar
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar to miss Game 1 of Western Conference Final against Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwfootballrice_260520.jpg
Rice to spend 30 days in jail, will miss OTAs
nbc_cfb_nwfboffseason_260520.jpg
NU bolsters offense with OC Kelly, QB Chiles
b3aa39b6-4737-4270-9a8c-90882408f1db.jpg
Knicks pull off epic 22-point comeback in Game 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Aston Villa vs Freiburg live updates: Can Unai Emery win Europa League title for fifth time?

Aston Villa are playing for their first major trophy in 11 years, and Unai Emery can claim an unprecedented fifth Europa League title, when they take on Bundesliga side Freiburg in the final in Istanbul on Wednesday.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Wright reacts to Arsenal's PL title victory
Gunners legend Ian Wright shares his excitement about Arsenal winning their first Premier League title trophy since 2004.

Aston Villa are playing for their first major trophy in 11 years, and Unai Emery can claim an unprecedented fifth Europa League title, when they take on Bundesliga side Freiburg in the final in Istanbul on Wednesday (3 pm ET).

MOREHow to watch Europa League final

Emery has lifted the Europa League trophy four times before — three straight seasons with Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and then again with Villarreal in 2021 — which already makes him the competitions most prolific winner. Legendary Italian manager Giovanni Trapattoni won led Juventus (1977 and 1993) and Inter Milan (1991) to three victories back when it was known as the UEFA Cup.

Aston Villa have tasted European glory before, winning the old European Cup (now the UEFA Champions League) in 1982, however this is their first time in the Europa League/UEFA Cup final.

Below are live updates on Aston Villa vs Freiburg, with everything you need.

Updates
Freiburg’s starting XI
By
Andy Edwards
  

Atubolu - Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu - Eggestein, Hofler, Manzambi - Beste, Grifo, Matanovic
Aston Villa starting XI
By
Andy Edwards
  

Martinez - Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne - Lindelof, Tielemans, Rogers - McGinn, Buendia, Watkins
Freiburg’s path to Istanbul
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • finished 7th in league phase
  • beat Genk 5-2 in the round of 16
  • beat Celta Vigo 6-1 in the quarterfinals
  • beat Braga 4-3 in the semifinals
Aston Villa’s path to Europa League final
By
Andy Edwards
  
  • finished 2nd in the league phase
  • beat Lille 3-0 in the round of 16
  • beat Bologna 7-1 in the quarterfinals
  • beat Nottingham Forest 4-1 in the semifinals