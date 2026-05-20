Aston Villa vs Freiburg live updates: Can Unai Emery win Europa League title for fifth time?

Aston Villa are playing for their first major trophy in 11 years, and Unai Emery can claim an unprecedented fifth Europa League title, when they take on Bundesliga side Freiburg in the final in Istanbul on Wednesday (3 pm ET).

MORE — How to watch Europa League final

Emery has lifted the Europa League trophy four times before — three straight seasons with Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and then again with Villarreal in 2021 — which already makes him the competitions most prolific winner. Legendary Italian manager Giovanni Trapattoni won led Juventus (1977 and 1993) and Inter Milan (1991) to three victories back when it was known as the UEFA Cup.

Aston Villa have tasted European glory before, winning the old European Cup (now the UEFA Champions League) in 1982, however this is their first time in the Europa League/UEFA Cup final.

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