Chelsea players excited by Xabi Alonso appointment: ‘The club made a good decision’

LONDON — Xabi Alonso will arrive as Chelsea’s new manager on July 1 and the players are excited for his arrival.

Speaking to reporters after the 2-1 victory at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, which gives Chelsea a real chance of qualifying for Europe next season heading into the final game of the season, talented young defender Jorrel Hato revealed his excitement at Alonso’s appointment.

“Exciting, of course I know him as a player and he did very well at [Bayer] Leverkusen, they were champions, and he was at [Real] Madrid. He’s a big name coming up, so I’m very excited,” Hato said.

Does he think Alonso is the kind of manager, and personality, who can help take this young Chelsea side to the next step?

“I hope so, I don’t know him as a person, but I think Chelsea made a good decision to get Xabi Alonso as the manager,” Hato said.

Chelsea are pushing for European qualification heading into their final day trip to Sunderland, as a win could see them finish in the Europa League.

They currently occupy the Conference League spot but could also drop out of Europe altogether depending on how the final day shakes out.

How important is it for Chelsea to be in Europe next season?

“Big,” Hato said. “Chelsea is a big club and we have to be in Europe. We go on Sunday to Sunderland to win the game and secure the spot.”

European qualification for Chelsea is the aim and from July 1 it’s clear their young squad will be fired up and ready to go for a new era under one of the best young managers in the game in Xabi Alonso.

Even if there will be plenty of changes ahead at Stamford Bridge, Alonso’s impending arrival has everyone excited about what is to come.