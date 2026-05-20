Premier League Championship Sunday preview: What is on the line?

When it comes to the Premier League’s final day, we know the top three and the bottom two.

But Championship Sunday has a lot more in the store from the concrete to the symbolic and historic.

MORE — How many teams can qualify for Europe?

So Arsenal are champions and it’s all Manchester for the first runners-up, and both Burnley and Wolves are head for the Championship. Erling Haaland will win another Golden Boot unless Igor Thiago outscores him by five on the final day and David Raya is the Golden Glove man.

What’s still on the line for Week 38 of the 2025-26 Premier League season? A lot!

Spurs or West Ham to the Championship?

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton — NBC — Watch online via NBC.com

West Ham United v Leeds United — USA — Watch on USA

A single point for Spurs at home to Everton will in all likelihood preserve their Premier League status, but what has been simple about the 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur season? Roberto De Zerbi’s team may need to hope West Ham drop points at home to in-form but comfortable Leeds United. By the way, that “in all likelihood” could go out the window if Leeds don’t field a back line or something, as West Ham could pass a drawing Spurs if they beat their Sunday visitors by 13.

Liverpool, Bournemouth and/or Brighton to the Champions League (Hello, Aston Villa)?

A point at home to Brentford on the final day to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League. With three points more than sixth-place Brentford, hat’s all Arne Slot needs to keep the Reds in the top five. Bournemouth need to win at Nottingham Forest and have Liverpool smoked by Brentford, as there’s a six-goal gap between the sides in differential.

Or....

If Aston Villa win the Europa League Final on Wednesday, they could open up sixth place as a Champions League spot if they finish fifth. That would happen if they lost away to Man City — perhaps a likelihood if they are on the heels of a midweek celebration in Turkiye — and Liverpool beat Brentford. Bournemouth would secure sixth with a point or more at Forest, while Brighton could climb above Bournemouth by winning at home to Manchester United and seeing the Cherries lose at the City Ground.

Brighton, Chelsea, Brentford, and Sunderland also fight for Europe

Seventh place means the Europa League and eighth place the Conference League, and four teams can still finish in the top-eight as only six spots have been sealed at that station or above.

The most straight-forward path would see Brighton and Chelsea winning to close the door on anyone catching them (unless, of course, Brentford clobber Liverpool at Anfield and Sunderland smack Chelsea at the Stadium of Light. The Blues have a four-goal differential advantage over Brentford to open the day and both are on 52 points).

Yet this PL season has delivered the unpredictable and a Sunderland win over Chelsea and Brentford win at Liverpool would mean Brighton’s place in Europe would require a point to stay above the Black Cats,

Got all that? We think we do...

Pep Guardiola to bid farewell (?) as Erling Haaland can make more history

Manchester City v Aston Villa — Watch live on Peacock

Pep Guardiola may have been playing it coy after Man City’s draw with Bournemouth at midweek when he talked about the year left on his contract, but reports say the Catalan wizard is set to call it a decade at Man City after Sunday’s game versus Villa. That’s going to put some atmosphere at the Etihad whether he clarifies his future before the game or not.

Haaland’s remarkable rise up the Premier League goals list has him one of three players on 111 goals, a tie for 25th all-time which obviously means one more goal and he’s alone in the top 25.

Bruno Fernandes one assist from best season in Premier League history

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United — Watch live on Peacock

Bruno Fernandes has drawn level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne for the most assists in a single Premier League season.

They have 20, and Fernandes will surely be the focus on Man United’s attack plans as he can stand alone in the history books by setting up one more goal on Sunday.

Will he do it?

Arsenal get their Guard of Honor

Crystal Palace v Arsenal — CNBC — Watch on USA

Arsenal step on the field as Premier League champions for the first time in over two decades, and they’ll do so in South London.

What will the lineup be? Who knows, but surely the Gunners’ best will relish the opportunity to walk through Palace players as heralded champions of the league.