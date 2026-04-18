What is the Premier League single-season assist record? Bruno Fernandes chasing history

Bruno Fernandes has missed three of Manchester United’s Premier League matches this season and still may rewrite the history books.

Fernandes, 31, collected his 18th assist of this Premier League season when he cooked former teammate Alejandro Garnacho on Saturday and cued up Matheus Cunha’s eighth goal of the season.

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His 18th assist of the season is his sixth in as many games and comes with five more matches left in the Red Devils’ PL season.

The record is currently shared by two of the greatest playmakers to ever put on a shirt in England’s top tier, as Thierry Henry rang up 20 assists in 2002-03, the year before he became an Invincible with Arsenal, and Kevin De Bruyne also hit 20 with Manchester City in the 2019-20 season.

Fernandes has already made history as one of only 21 players to dial up 15 or more assists in a single season of Premier League football. He’s one more helper from sitting alone in second.

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