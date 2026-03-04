Premier League all-time assist leaders: Bruno Fernandes into top 20, Mo Salah passes Gerrard and eyes Bergkamp

Bruno Fernandes has surged into the Premier League’s all-time top 25 for assists with an in-form run for Manchester United midway through the 2025-26 season.

Fernandes became the 28th player to hit 60 Premier League assists earlier this season and he’s now in the top 20 as part of his incredible season. Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are a bit behind the Manchester United star.

MORE — Premier League’s 2025-26 Golden Boot race

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah remains the active leader and has joined club royalty Steven Gerrard in a tie for eighth all-time, just two assist behind Arsenal wizard Dennis Bergkamp.

Salah is leaving legends in the dust of late, passing Teddy Sheringham, Thierry Henry, Andy Cole, and David Beckham last season alone.

Further down the list, Bernardo Silva has become the latest player to clear the 50-assist barrier.

The next closest players to the 50-assist mark are James Maddison, James Ward-Prowse, Pascal Gross, and Bukayo Saka. Saka and Maddison are both two assists from the milestone.

How many Premier League assists does Mohamed Salah have?

Liverpool’s Egyptian King continues to rise up the Premier League lists for all-time goals and assists.

He assisted Diogo Jota in Week 1 of the 2024-25 Premier League season to reach the 70-assist mark in the Premier League, and is now the 10th player to register 90 PL assists.

Salah is making history, and here are the players next on his radar.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active Premier League player



Ryan Giggs, 162 Kevin De Bruyne, 119 Cesc Fabregas, 111 Wayne Rooney, 103 Frank Lampard, 102 Dennis Bergkamp, 94 David Silva, 93 Mohamed Salah, 93 Steven Gerrard, 92 James Milner, 90 David Beckham, 80 Christian Eriksen, 78 Teddy Sheringham, 76 Thierry Henry, 74 Ashley Young, 74 Andrew Cole, 73 Heung-min Son, 71 Darren Anderton, 68 Bruno Fernandes, 65 Raheem Sterling, 65 Gareth Barry, 64 Alan Shearer, 64 Trent Alexander-Arnold, 64 Matt Le Tissier, 63 Nolberto Solano, 62 Riyad Mahrez, 61 Andy Robertson, 60 Stewart Downing, 59 Steve McManaman, 59 Peter Crouch, 58 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58 Jordan Henderson, 57 Eric Cantona, 56 Theo Walcott, 56 Kevin Davies, 55 Didier Drogba, 55 Damien Duff, 55 Steed Malbranque, 55 Danny Murphy Paul Scholes, 55 Eden Hazard, 54 Juan Mata, 54 Mesut Ozil, 54 Leighton Baines, 53 Emile Heskey, 53 Robin van Persie, 53 Roberto Firmino, 50 Nick Barmby, 50 Aaron Lennon, 50 Gylfi Sigurdsson, 50 Dwight Yorke, 50 Bernardo Silva, 50

Follow @NicholasMendola