Fabian Hurzeler rips Arteta’s Arsenal for time wasting at Brighton: ‘That was not football’

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler was visibly frustrated along with the Amex Stadium crowd with what they perceived as time-wasting from under-fire Arsenal in a 1-0 loss on Wednesday.

“The Premier League has to find a rule because that was not football what Arsenal did today,” Hurzeler said.

MORE — Brighton v Arsenal recap, analysis, video highlights

The Brighton boss lamented the Gunners slow restarts and asked for “added game time and more yellow cards” for Arsenal, who led on a deflected goal and were second-best for most of the game.

“Have you seen a goalkeeper go down three times in one game? I think that says enough.”

Arteta would not be drawn out when asked about Hurzeler’s comments, simply saying, “What a surprise” and declining to add further thoughts.

Brighton could’ve led early when that goalkeeper, David Raya, made a huge error but Gabriel Magalhaes bailed out his keeper. The Seagulls couldn’t find a goal of their own and the home crowd went home with a loss.

Fabian Hurzeler reaction — Brighton boss rips Arsenal for time wasting: ‘That is not football’

Frustrating to lose 1-0 and not cash in early chance? “In the second half we had two, three chances good headers, good crossers. We didn’t finish. It was the only thing we missed today. We created a lot of chances. They had one shot on goal. Overall good performance, really good effort from my team.

You forced Arsenal to defend: “We found a lot of solutions against them. We created a lot and we weren’t that clean in the final third. If we were more clean, more calm in the final third we could’ve created more. I think we can still do better.

The crowd booed Arsenal’s time wasting and you were in the fourth official’s ear about it, too: “No words needed for that, for Arsenal. Everyone can judge on their own. I’m really fan of how our fans supported us. In the end, everyone has to judge their own decision but I’m sure you don’t like to watch these football games.”

“I made my point and I think it’s a fair point because in the end football fans want to see football games and not a time of waste. We already spoke too much about Arsenal and how they acted today. We should focus on us.”