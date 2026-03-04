Newcastle 2-1 Manchester United: Osula’s stunner steals three points for 10-man Magpies

Manchester United were beaten for the first time under interim head coach Michael Carrick on Wednesday, as the 10 men of Newcastle kept it tight for 45 minutes and William Osula scored the stunning winner in the 90th minute.

Jacob Ramsey was sent off in first-half stoppage time after diving to win a penalty kick against Senne Lammens, having been booked earlier in the half for a foul on Casemiro. Barely two minutes later, Newcastle were awarded a penalty after Bruno Fernandes clipped Anthony Gordon knee-to-knee just inside the penalty area. Gordon converted five minutes into stoppage time, but Man United were level just as quickly after Casemiro headed home Fernandes’ free kick nearly nine minutes into the original three.

Newcastle looked the likelier side to score early in the second half before Man United took their turn on top and, coming closest to a winning goal in the 75th minute when Leny Yoro’s wide-open header was somehow saved by Aaron Ramsdale. That set the stage for Osula, who weaved his way past Tyrell Malacia and curled the ball around both Harry Maguire and Lammens, tucking it into the side netting just inches inside the far post. A goal as great as it was unlikely.

The defeat sees Man United (51 points) remain 3rd in the Premier League table, now just three points above Chelsea and Liverpool (5th and 6th) in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification. Newcastle (39 points) are up to 12th and just one point behind local rivals Sunderland with nine games left to play.

Newcastle vs Manchester United live updates - by Andy Edwards

Newcastle vs Manchester United final score: 2-1

Goalscorers: Anthony Gordon (45'+4), Casemiro (45'+8), William Osula (90')

GOAL! Newcastle 2-1 Man United: Osula cuts inside and curls a beauty to the far post (90')

Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United St. James' Park erupts as William Osula scores a screamer from the edge of the box to give 10-man Newcastle a stunning 2-1 lead over Manchester United.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Man United: Casemiro heads home a free kick (45'+8)

Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle It's been a chaotic end to the first half at St. James' Park after Casemiro finds Manchester United's equalizer in the ninth minute of added time in the first half.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Man United: Gordon wins, scores the penalty in stoppage (45'+4)

Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United Less than a minute after Jacob Ramsey was sent off, Newcastle are awarded a penalty where Anthony Gordon converts from the spot to give the Magpies a 1-0 lead over Manchester United.

RED CARD! Jacob Ramsey shown second yellow after dive to win penalty (45'+1)

Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United Jacob Ramsey goes down inside the box too easily for the referee's liking and picks up his second yellow card of the first half to bring Newcastle down to 10 men against Manchester United.

Newcastle starting XI

Ramsdale - Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall - Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey - Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Man United starting XI

Lammens - Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw - Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes - Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

The Red Devils hit St. James’ Park on Wednesday after taking 19 of their last 21 points under caretaker boss Michael Carrick. Man Utd drew their last three matches under Ruben Amorim and have not lost in the league since Dec. 21, 2025 at Aston Villa. That streak started with a 1-0 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. The Magpies bounced back to win three-straight Premier League games but are nearly as cold as the Red Devils are hot over the last six weeks.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have won just once in Premier League play since January 7 with five losses including three at SJP, which had been a fortress for much of the season and last. Newcastle’s next six games span three competitions and are a brutal ask of a team missing star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, as the Magpies meet Man United, Man City, Barcelona, Chelsea, Barca again, and derby rivals Sunderland between now and March 22.

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Miley (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Ramsey (illness)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Mason Mount (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (calf), Luke Shaw (illness), Harry Maguire (illness)

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction

Benjamin Sesko has five goals in his last eight Premier League games and Newcastle has had trouble keeping clean sheets. In fact, they’ve conceded two or more goals in six of their last eight PL games. They’ll rally for kickoff but it’s going to be tight. Newcastle United 2-2 Manchester United.