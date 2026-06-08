Cubs’ Jameson Taillon says he’s headed to IL after leaving vs. Giants with hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs starter Jameson Taillon thinks he’ll end up on the injured list after he left Chicago’s 2-1, 10-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night with a strained left hamstring.

Taillon walked Matt Chapman to lead off the second with Chicago trailing 1-0. Then, the Cubs training staff and manager Craig Counsell came to the mound to talk to the right-hander. After a brief discussion, Taillon walked to the dugout and was replaced by righty Javier Assad, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

“I don’t think it’s crazy,” said Taillon, who’ll have an MRI on Monday. “Like, I’m walking around and moving around. Obviously, it will be an IL stint, but hopefully we can keep the arm conditioned and moving around. I don’t think it’s surgical or anything like that.”

Taillon said he first felt discomfort in the hamstring after throwing an inside changeup to Chapman that made the count 2-2 in the at-bat.

“And then kind of in-between pitches, I was kind of trying to weigh whether I should throw another pitch or not, then threw the 3-2 pitch and kind of felt it a little more,” Taillon said. “Nothing I’ve ever felt. Unfortunately, just kind of one pitch did it.”

Taillon allowed a run in the first inning Sunday on a walk followed by two singles, pushing his ERA to 5.19. He entered the game 2-5 and had lost four straight decisions over his previous five starts.

Assad followed with 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, along with a walk and a hit batter. He retired the final 12 Giants hitters he faced.

San Francisco won it in the 10th when Chapman singled in automatic runner Jonah Cox. The Giants won for the fourth time in their last five games and handed Chicago its 20th loss in 27.