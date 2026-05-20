How to watch the 2026 Pro Swim Series Sacramento: Live stream info, preview, schedule

The third stop of the 2026 Pro Swim Series continues on Wednesday, May 20, and runs through Saturday, May 23, in Sacramento, California. The finals will take place on Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN. See below for additional information on how to watch the meet.

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Five-time Olympic champion Ryan Murphy will race for the first time since the 2024 Olympic Games. In Paris, he won three medals: gold in the 4x100m Mixed Medley Relay, silver in the 4x100m Men’s Medley Relay, and bronze in the 100m backstroke.

04 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, swimming, women, 4 x 100 m men, final, Paris La Defense Arena, the USA relay team with Ryan Murphy, Nicolas Fink, Caeleb Dressel, Hunter Armstrong celebrates their silver medal. Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Murphy will compete in both the 50m and 100m backstroke events.

The three-time Olympian has picked up a new title since taking the world’s biggest stage: “Girl Dad”. Murphy and his wife, Bridget, welcomed their first child, Eevi Lillian Murphy, in January 2025. The couple is expecting another baby girl this summer.

Another U.S. star to look out for this week is six-time Olympic medalist Torri Huske, who is entered in seven events: the 200m individual medley, the 200m free, the 100m fly, the 50m free, the 200m back, the 50m fly, and the 100m free.

Click here to see the full entry lists for this week’s meet.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - AUGUST 01: Bronze medalist Torri Huske of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Women’s 100m Freestyle medal ceremony on day 22 of the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships at World Aquatics Championships Arena on August 01, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

How to watch the 2026 Pro Swim Series Sacramento:

When:

Thursday, May 21 - 8:00 PM ET on Peacock Friday, May 22 - 8:00 PM ET on Peacock

Where: North Natomas Aquatic Center in Sacramento, California

North Natomas Aquatic Center in Sacramento, California Live Stream: Peacock

When are the 2028 Olympics?

The 2028 Olympics begin on July 14 and run through July 30.

Where are the 2028 Olympics?

The 2028 Olympics will take place in Los Angeles, California. However, softball — which returns to the Olympic program for the first time since the Tokyo Games — and Canoe Slalom will take place in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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