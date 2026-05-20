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Kentucky and Gonzaga agree to discontinue their men’s basketball series

  
Published May 20, 2026 02:48 PM
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LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky and Gonzaga have mutually agreed to discontinue a men’s college basketball series that had been scheduled to run for two more seasons.

The two schools made a joint announcement that said the move was made “to allow each program freedom to re-evaluate future scheduling priorities, including conference obligations and nonconference opportunities.”

Kentucky had been scheduled to host Gonzaga during the 2026-27 season. Gonzaga would have been the home team for the 2027-28 matchup.

Gonzaga had gone 3-1 against Kentucky over the last four seasons, including a 94-59 triumph on Dec. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.