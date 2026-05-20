How Arsenal won the Premier League: The path from a Week 1 escape to a Week 37 crown

Arsenal are Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners claimed their honor with a week to spare on the 38-match docket.

The season’s journey is going to look a lot more straightforward than it was, as Arsenal climbed into first place by Week 7 but found themselves outside the throne room for brief moments along the way.

MORE — Arsenal trophy history | Every PL champion in history

In fact, next time someone says, “Champions don’t (insert disappointment here)” keep in mind that the Gunners overcame the following flubs this season:



A three-match winless run in January including a scoreless draw at Nottingham Forest

A draw at 20th-place Wolverhampton Wanderers in February

Back-to-back losses over the season’s final seven games

A 1W-1D-4L record across all competitions from March into April.

Taking just one of six points from second-place Manchester City

Yes, Mikel Arteta’s side proved resilient and may still make it a double with the Champions League Final coming up at the end of the month versus Paris Saint-Germain in Hungary.

Here’s Arsenal’s journey to the title.

Arsenal’s 2025-26 Premier League season: The path to league title No. 14

Matchweek 1 — A winning but fortunate start

Sunday 17 August

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

The Gunners were out-played at Old Trafford but found a way to win, fittingly from a set piece as United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir makes a mess of a corner kick and Riccardo Calafiori nods home. Clean sheet No. 1 makes the first-half goal hold up for three points.

Matchweek 2 — Out-classing the new boys

Saturday 23 August

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United — Recap, video highlights

This was more like it from the Gunners, who had two goals and an assist from Jurrien Timber and another strong showing from two-assist Calafiori. But there were clouds in the coffee as Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both suffered injuries.

Matchweek 3 — Ambition questioned after Szoboszlai stuns visitors

Sunday 31 August

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Playing without Saka, Kai Havertz, and William Saliba while only being able to bring Odegaard off the bench, Arsenal had a strong first half but couldn’t produce goals. Their ambition to go forward was questioned after this game as Dominik Szoboszlai’s free kick was enough to condemn them to a first loss of the PL season.

Matchweek 4 — Normal service resumed

Saturday 13 September

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest — Recap, video highlights

Martin Zubimendi scored on both sides of Viktor Gyokeres as the Gunners collected a comfortable win that came with the discomfort of a shoulder injury to Odegaard.

Matchweek 5 — Late heroics steal what would become a huge point from City

Sunday 21 September

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City — Recap, video highlights

The Gunners started their Champions League run with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao and all eyes moved to this clash of title hopefuls. Arsenal had two further days rest but went behind on an Erling Haaland goal and good goalkeeper from Gianluigi Donnarumma. Arteta’s willingness to go for it in a big game was questioned as it was his subs who cued up the equalizer with Eberechi Eze setting up Gabriel Martinelli late for a point.

Martinelli chips Donnarumma to bring Arsenal level There's late drama at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli times his run to perfection and is able to loft his effort over the head of the Manchester City goalkeeper to make it 1-1 in the 93rd minute.

Matchweek 6 — The late, late, late show on Tyneside

Sunday 28 September

Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

A closer-than-expected 2-0 win at Port Vale in the League Cup sent the Gunners to Newcastle, where they trailed to a Nick Woltemade goal before ex-Magpies midfielder Mikel Merino pushed the Gunners level into seven minutes’ stoppage time. Gabriel Magalhaes found the winner for Arsenal,

Matchweek 7 — Start of the shutout streak

Saturday 4 October

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham United — Recap, video highlights

Odegaard limped off the pitch for the third time in seven PL matches but it was otherwise smooth sailing for the Gunners who had beaten Olympiacos 2-0 at home in the Champions League on October 1. Declan Rice scored early and Bukayo Saka banged home a penalty as the Gunners could’ve scored a bunch more on the day and move into first place.

Matchweek 8 — Set-piece magic enough at Craven Cottage

Saturday 18 October

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

One goal off a set piece was enough for the Gunners, as Trossard feasted on Gabriel’s header off a second-half corner and table-leading Arsenal headed to Madrid on a high.

Matchweek 9 — Will anyone score on Arsenal again?

Sunday 26 October

Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

A 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in Spain brought the Gunners home for Palace, where they ran their shutout streak across all competitions to 507 minutes with a clean sheet as Eze scored the lone goal against his old club.

Matchweek 10 — Headers for the win

Saturday 1 November

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Make that 687 minutes as the Gunners followed up a 2-0 win over Brighton in the League Cup by blanking Burnley at Turf Moor. Team 2-0 got headed goals from Gyokeres and Rice to stay atop the table.

'Exceptional' Arsenal take care of Burnley Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Lee Dixon react to Arsenal's impressive 2-0 win against Burnley to go seven points clear at the top of the table in Matchweek 10.

Matchweek 11

Saturday 8 November

Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Surprising Sunderland ended Arsenal’s winning streak and stopped their shutout streak at 813 minutes across all competitions. The Gunners returned from a UCL win at Slavia Prague and went down in the 36th minute. Saka and Trossard scored in the second half but Andrew Brobbey struck at the death to take a point for the Black Cats.

Matchweek 12

Sunday 23 November

Arsenal 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur — Recap, video highlights

The Gunners returned from the international break to look at a daunting fixture list which started with the North London Derby and saw Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Vllla amongst the next four fixtures. Eze, seemingly stolen from Spurs in the summer, scored three times for the first NLD hat trick in 47 years and had the Emirates dreaming of silverware.

Matchweek 13

Sunday 30 November

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

A triumphant beatdown of Harry Kane’s Bayern at the Emirates sent the Gunners to another rival at the weekend. It looked lined up for three more points when VAR helped sent Moises Caicedo to the room with a red card in the 38th minute, but Trevoh Chalobah gave Chelsea a shock lead only for Merino to find an equalizer. Their title lead went down to five points while Chelsea stayed third.

Matchweek 14

Wednesday 3 December

Arsenal 2-0 Brentford — Recap, video highlights

The bounceback was instant, as Merino stayed in form with an early header. David Raya made a couple of nice saves but the tension was more about Arsenal not delivering a knockout blow. Saka scored in the 91st minute as the club went unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions.

Matchweek 15

Saturday 6 December

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Leave it to old pal Unai Emery to complicate Arsenal’s plans for silverware, as it was a late Emiliano Buendia goal that ended the Gunners unbeaten streak and pulled surprising Aston Villa within three points of the leaders. Though they’d score three goals at Club Brugge a few days later, this was the first of a series of very tight games that further asked questions about Arteta’s ability to orchestrate an attack.

Matchweek 16

Saturday 13 December

Arsenal 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers — Recap, video highlights

What makes a bounceback one-goal win feel not-so-great? When both goals come from own goals and the second comes after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer. Things were a bit uneasy in victory.

Matchweek 17

Saturday 20 December

Everton 0-1 Arsenal - Recap, video highlights

The high-tension wins continued as Gyokeres converted an absurd handball penalty from Lewis O’Brien and Arsenal again. found a way to win’ in a less-than-inspiring manner. But a win is a win!

Matchweek 18

Saturday 27 December

Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion - Recap, video highlights

Man City went atop the table a few hours earlier but “Own Goal” struck again for Arsenal, who had slipped past Palace in the League Cup at midweek and again saw a lead disappear as Martin Odegaard’s early marker was insured by a Georginio Rutter headed into his own net. The Gunners would have to hold on for three points after Diego Gomez scored but did just that.

Matchweek 19

Tuesday 30 December

Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa - Recap, video highlights

The season’s midway point was a feel-good story as Arsenal finished 2025 with a pounding of Emery and a measure of revenge from just 24 days prior. Nil-nil at the break, Gabriel Magalhaes headed home from a corner kick — shocking! — before Zubimendi, Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus drove the score to 4-0 only to see Villa’s Ollie Watkins end the clean sheet.

Arsenal's hunger on display in rout of Villa Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's very impressive 4-1 victory against Aston Villa to cement their spot at the top of the table entering 2026.

Matchweek 20

Saturday 3 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal - Recap, video highlights

What a game between Basque-born managers, as Evanilson and Magalhaes traded first-half goals and Declan Rice bagged a second-half brace before Eli Junior Kroupi answered to set up a tense final quarter-hour that ended with the Gunners on top.

Matchweek 21

Thursday 8 January 2026

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool — Recap, video highlights

Arteta answered his critics by coming out with vigor at home against Liverpool, but the Gunners couldn’t find the net on a rain-soaked pitch en route to their first of consecutive scoreless draws in the Premier League.

Matchweek 22

Saturday 17 January

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

There were two games between those scoreless draws, however, as Arsenal beat Portsmouth 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup and took a 3-2 advantage from the first leg of their League Cup semifinal with Chelsea. But then-Forest boss Sean Dyche and goalkeeper Matz Sels had other ideas in keeping Arsenal from producing a nine-point lead on the table.

Matchweek 23

Saturday 24 January

Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United — Recap, video highlights

A win at Inter Milan in the Champions League set the table for a visit from Manchester United and interim boss Michael Carrick. A Lisandro Martinez own goal gave Arsenal an early lead but Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu had the Red Devils ahead just after halftime. Merino worked his late magic again but it was 2-2 for mere minutes as Matheus Cunha stunned the Gunners at the Emirates.

Matchweek 24

Saturday 31 January

Leeds United 0-4 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

The Gunners beat Kairat Almaty to finish their Champions League group phase in style, then showed little restraint in snapping Leeds by four at Elland Road. They’d beat Chelsea 1-0 a few days later to seal a place in the League Cup Final and treble visions didn’t feel too dreamy.

Gyokeres' brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead Viktor Gyokeres completes his brace off the bench for the Gunners to put the icing on the cake of Arsenal's dominant performance against Sunderland at the Emirates.

Matchweek 25

Saturday 7 February

Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland — Recap, video highlights

Revenge back at home, where Zubimendi scored a beauty before halftime and Gyokeres delivered a bench brace in the second half.

Matchweek 26

Thursday 12 February

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Noni Madueke’s goal around the hour mark seemed destined to snap the Gunners to life but instead spurred Brentford to an equalizer and the Bees were quite unlucky not to take all three points. It was a troubling result and performance that was answered only in part by the following FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic.

Matchweek 31

Wednesday 18 February

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

That’s because Wolves got their revenge for the multi-o.g. loss at the Emirates, as a 2-0 lead inspired by Saka and Piero Hincapie was erased in the final half-hour. Wolves teenager Tom Edozie was the hero as Arsenal dropped its 11th point over the previous seven games, their lead over City sinking to five points with one further match played than the chasers.

Matchweek 27

Sunday 22 February

Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Spurs were again the palette-cleanser after a shocking draw, as Eze continued to haunt Spurs with a brace to give him five goals in two North London derbies. Gyokeres also struck twice in the win, which kicked off an impressive purple patch.

Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs Eberechi Eze scores his first goal since the last North London Derby with a clinical finish from close range to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead against Spurs.

Matchweek 28

Sunday 1 March

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea — Recap, video highlights

Saliba and Timber led from the back with goals, and Arsenal survived an Hincapie own goal thanks in part to another Chelsea red card against the Gunners.

Matchweek 29

Wednesday 4 March

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Saka scored early and this was perhaps the ugliest of Arsenal’s wins as the Gunners were accused — correctly, many would say — of time-wasting to keep Brighton from producing more chances at an equalizer. This close to a title, though, no Gooner was blaming Arteta as Arsenal left a tricky ground with all three points.

Matchweek 30

Saturday 14 March

Arsenal 2-0 Everton — Recap, video highlights

There was again heat on Arsenal after a pretty woeful win at Mansfield Town in the League Cup and a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of a UCL Round of 16 tie. And things weren’t settled early as Gyokeres scored very late and Max Dowman’s topper came even later.

Matchweek 32

Saturday 11 April

Arsenal 1-2 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal went nearly a month between Premier League matches and most of the results were not ideal. After a win over Bayer Leverkusen at home to reach the UCL quarterfinals, Arsenal were outplayed by City in the League Cup Final, lost their FA Cup quarterfinal at Southampton, and barely got out of Sporting Lisbon with a 1-0 first leg lead. And things got worse! Eli Junior Kroupi and Gyokeres traded goals to put Arteta’s men on the road to a disappointing point that became a disheartening loss when Alex Scott pushed the Cherries in front for good.

Matchweek 33

Sunday 19 April

Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

What better day to signal intent than this, coming off a 0-0 draw versus Sporting that put the Gunners in the UCL semifinals. Nope. Rayan Cherki scored a beauty but a Gigio Donnarumma howler had it 1-1 in the second half when a Donnarumma save was followed by an Erling Haaland winner as City moved three points back of the champs with superior goal differential and match-in-hand. Oh, no.

Matchweek 34

Saturday 25 April

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United — Recap, video highlights

Eze scored an early beauty but the Gunners did not look confident in laboring the rest of the way. It might seem cruel to say it, but an out-of-sorts Newcastle produced plenty but couldn’t find a goal as fate smiled upon the Gunners with just a few matches to play in the PL season.

Matchweek 35

Saturday 2 May

Arsenal 3-0 Fulham — Recap, video highlights

There were thoughts that the Gunners could slip up here after a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UCL semi. After all, wouldn’t Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Bernd Leno, and other ex-Gunners want to be the proverbial spanner in the works. Maybe, but they weren’t, as Saka and Gyokeres starred in a comfortable win.

Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres sits down with Joe Prince-Wright discussing the current Premier League season with the Gunners, his career leading to a big-time move to North London, growing up in Sweden and more.

Matchweek 36

Sunday 10 May

West Ham United 0-1 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

Arsenal beat Atleti to seal a place in the Champions League Final opposite PSG and fate appeared on their side as Callum Wilson’s would-be stoppage time equalizer was taken off the board after VAR review. The story here wasn’t the foul in the box, it was how many fouls were in the box and the order in which they were adjudicated. Some mess, but the team that changed how corner kicks were viewed by officials got the rub of the green.

Matchweek 37

Monday 18 May

Arsenal 1-0 Burnley — Recap, video highlights

Kai Havertz scored the lone goal but this wasn’t like many of Arsenal’s other 1-0s as Burnley couldn’t do much in the second half. The win, coupled with Man City’s draw with Bournemouth later that week, sealed the title for Arsenal.

Matchweek 38 - The Guard of Honor

Sunday 24 May

Crystal Palace v Arsenal — CNBC — Watch on USA — 11am ET

Arsenal fans will tune into Championship Sunday to see their champions prepare for the Champions League Final with a walk through Palace’s Guard of Honor. Some season, and it’s not over yet.