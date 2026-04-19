Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal: Haaland wins monumental clash to grab control of title race

Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side have given themselves a wonderful opportunity to win the Premier League title.

WATCH — Full match replay

Rayan Cherki’s magical goal gave City an early lead but just moments later Gianluigi Donnarumma’s howler saw the ball fly off Kai Havertz to give Arsenal a gift an equalizer.

City huffed and puffed in the second half and they finally broke through as Erling Haaland finished clinically moments after Donnarumma had denied Havertz on the counter.

MORE — City overwhelm Arsenal to take control of title race

Arsenal pushed hard for what would have been a big equalizer late on but Gabriel’s header hit the post and Havertz headed a glorious chance over late on.

With the win City move on to 67 points for the season, three points behind leaders Arsenal. But crucially City have a game in hand against Burnley on Wednesday which if they win they go to the top of the table with five games of the season to go.

What’s next?

City head to Burnley on Wednesday, then have next weekend off Premier League action as they face Southampton in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley. Arsenal host Newcastle next Saturday as they look to bounce back.

Manchester City vs Arsenal score: 2-1

Cherki 16', Haaland 65'; Havertz 18'

Manchester City vs Arsenal live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Havertz heads over!

Trossard whips in a brilliant cross and Havertz sends his header inches over. He should score. What a chance!

Seven minutes of stoppage time remaining

The board goes up and there are seven extra minutes. Arsenal are pressing high.

Gabriel has lost the plot and is lucky to be on

Gabriel fouls Haaland and he then squares up to the latter as they put their heads together. Gabriel seems to nudge his head towards Haaland and a yellow card is dished out to both. Gabriel is lucky there. That probably should have been a red card.

Gabriel hits the post!

A free kick to the back post finds Gabriel and his header hits O’Reilly and comes off the post as City somehow scramble it clear.

Haaland puts City ahead!

Doku beats his man on the left and plays the ball in to O’Reilly who tries to find Rodri. He can’t finish but Haaland is behind him to put it home. City’s fans, players and Guardiola go absolutely bonkers. Man City 2-1 up with just over 20 minutes left to play.

THIS IS HAALAND'S HOUSE. 🏟️

The Etihad ROARS with Erling Haaland's strike for the Man City lead. pic.twitter.com/y12n6X92iJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 19, 2026

Eze spanks the post!

Arsenal are buoyed by that counter and they come forward again through Eberechi Eze. He works the ball onto his left foot and his brilliant low effort curls past Donnarumma but spanks the post and comes back out. So close to a second for Arsenal. What a final 30 minutes we have coming up here.

Donnarumma comes up big to deny Havertz!

Guehi is caught on the ball and Arsenal break rapidly. Eze to Odegaard to Havertz and he’s in, but Donnarumma denies him at the near post. Big save. Arsenal cough up a great chance to go ahead on the counter.

Semenyo almost gets in, then Doku denied

Poor first touch from Semenyo as he looked to be in on goal. Raya slipped too. Moments later City win the ball back high but Doku’s shot is straight at Raya.

Haaland hits the post after a corner causes chaos!

Bright start to the second half from City. A corner isn’t cleared properly and Khusanov’s shot is blocked. The ball drops to Haaland and he looks certain to score, but the ball hits the outside of the post. He looks upset with himself. He has to hit the target there.

Martinelli on for Madueke at half time

Sub at the break for Arsenal as Gabriel Martinelli is on for Noni Madueke. Eze has gone to the left wing and Martinelli is on the right.

Half time thoughts — Brilliant game with City just edging it

This was a stunning first 45 minutes. So many great individual moments and the intensity was so high. Cherki the standout player and his stunning goal should have settled City down, but Donnarumma’s howler just 107 seconds after Cherki’s goal gifted Arsenal an equalizer. City have created more and look dangerous, but Arsenal will be very happy with the scoreline.

Hinacpie blocks Semenyo’s shot, then Silva’s corner almost flies in

Cherki with a great run and pass to Semenyo and his drilled shot is blocked bravely by Hincapie. City pushing to go ahead before half time. A corner from Bernardo Silva is cleared off the line by Arsenal but the ref blew his whistle for a foul on Mosquera.

Haaland and Gabriel scrapping on the floor

This is an intense, high-quality game and every single player is out there scrapping for every single yard on the pitch. Gabriel and Haaland are on the floor and scrapping to get up. It is a proper heavyweight clash.

City are clicking through the gears

The hosts are starting to pick gaps in Arsenal’s press and Haaland plays in Bernardo Silva but Arsenal clear for a corner.

Things have settled Haaland overhits a pass to Semenyo

Erling Haaland is in through the middle but he overhits his pass to Semenyo, who was clean through, and a huge chance goes begging for City.

A howler from Donnarumma and Arsenal are level!

What is going on!? A throw in from Nunes back to Donnarumma sees the City goalkeeper take too long on the ball and his clearance smashes the foot of Kai Havertz and loops up and goes into the far corner. It’s 1-1! Guardiola looks stunned. Arsenal can’t believe their luck. What a start to this game.

AN ABSOLUTE HOWLER FROM DONNARUMMA. 😳



Gianluigi Donnarumma takes too long on the ball and Kai Havertz deflects his clearance into the net! pic.twitter.com/vssGLW2uTC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 19, 2026

Cherki with a magical goal to give City the lead!

That is sensational from Rayan Cherki! After being found on the edge of the box by Antoine Semenyo, the French magician dances past three challenges with this left foot and then shifts the ball onto his right foot and slots the ball in off the far post. What a goal. City deserve it after their start.

COME ON, CITY. 🗣️

Rayan Cherki makes an EARLY statement in a crucial match for the title race. pic.twitter.com/o8xcBjsNd7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 19, 2026

Arsenal pressing high

City are struggling to get into their rhythm now as Arsenal are pressing high up the pitch. The Gunners are pushing very high and taking risks, and it looks like City didn’t expect it.

City hit the post through Cherki!

David Raya gives the ball away cheaply as Arsenal overplay, and it causes chaos. Jeremy Doku gets in down the left and his cross is flicked towards goal by Erling Haaland, then the ball drops to Rayan Cherki. His rebound takes a deflection off the arm of Gabriel and sends Raya the wrong way but hits the inside of the post and then goes straight back to Raya who gratefully claims it. City want a penalty kick but VAR checks and Gabriel’s arm was in a natural position. Wow. What a start.

HOW HAS THIS STAYED OUT?!



Rayan Cherki's shot deflects off the post before falling into the grateful hands of David Raya. pic.twitter.com/i4wNWywtEV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 19, 2026

Manchester City lineup

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Arsenal lineup

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Havertz, Eze

Manchester City team news, focus

Ruben Dias is out but Nico O’Reilly is fit to play which is a big boost. City have a very settled team with Abdukodir Khusanov and Marc Guehi forming a great partnership at center back. Veterans Rodri and Bernardo Silva are key in midfield with their ability to win, keep the ball and dictate the tempo of the game vital to feeding the front four. That quartet have been sublime with Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku causing havoc and then there’s Erling Haaland up top who looks hungry to deliver in the big moment and will relish the scrap with Arsenal’s physical center backs.

Arsenal team news, focus

Bukayo Saka is out injured who is a huge blow as he’s been sorely missed in recent games. Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori are injury doubts too, while Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino are definitely out. All of that means that Cristhian Mosquera is likely to start at right back with Piero Hincapie at left back. The trio of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze will start in midfield and the latter could provide the key to getting Arsenal away on the counter and keeping hold of the ball. Leandro Trossard could start on the right if teenager Max Dowman isn’t handed the spot on the right if Saka and Madueke aren’t fit to go, while Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz will start up top and Gabriel Martinelli will likely be on the left for his defensive abilities.

Manchester City vs Arsenal preview

Pep Guardiola’s City have been surging in recent weeks as they beat Arsenal in the League Cup final, are nine Premier League games unbeaten and are now six points behind league leaders Arsenal heading into this game and have a game in hand at Burnley on Wednesday. Soon City could be level on points and even ahead of Arsenal on goal difference as Guardiola’s side have hit their best form of the season at the perfect time. Just like they usually do. They won 3-0 at Chelsea last weekend and it could have been more as Guardiola has a settled, confident team and his front four is flowing magnificently. City are usually exceptional in April and May and that trend has continued.

Arsenal can feel City’s breath on their neck and Mikel Arteta’s side lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth last weekend and are looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time since December 2023. Arsenal look nervous and have run out of steam as they’ve won just one of their last five games in all competitions. They have reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals where they will face Atletico Madrid over two legs but that will further stretch their injury-hit squad and impact their title race over the next few weeks. They will surely play for a draw at City and hope for the best from set pieces and counters at the other end.

Manchester City vs Arsenal prediction

This is going to be an intriguing tactical clash and City will dominate from the start with Arsenal trying to be stodgy and hit them on the counter. But in-form City will have too much for Arsenal and will take a huge step towards going top of the table soon. Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (April 19)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — East Manchester

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock