There are more questions for Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal boss and his men could not find answers for dominant Manchester City in an enormous 2-1 affair at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The game more or less handed the title race driver’s seat to City or at least made this race all about goal difference, though City will feel better equipped to run up the goals despite Arsenal’s easier run-in.

MORE — Man City v Arsenal recap, video highlights

Arteta is going to be asked about so much, from leaving Viktor Gyokeres out of the Starting XI — and not playing him at all — to not manufacturing much attack at all (Arsenal scored by pressing Gianluigi Donnarumma into a huge error).

And we’ll have his answers here. The title race is not run but a win or even a draw would’ve put Arsenal into an incredible position. Instead, it’s more nervy and unknown territory.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after titanic clash at Manchester City?

Fine margins, huh? “That’s exactly that. When you don’t do that, and they have the individual quality that’s the difference”

“There’s an element of luck. The ball gets deflected to Haaland. There’s that moment to be so cool, precise, and ruthless. You have to be that.”

You went for the game today and showed yourselves: “We absolutely did that. Especially the way we ended the game. We could’ve been a bit more composed in certain moments. We took the game to certain areas we wanted. We were very close. Now we have to reset. Today was a bit opportunity but we still have five to go and there are a lot of positives to take from the game.”

Chances were there as a result of that: “100% We generated situations we believe we could generate. There’s even one where Kai is onside on the halfway. We are on the level we are because this team has taken us there. When you have big chances, you need to put them away to come away with three points.”

Was that as high quality, elite of a game as there is? “There were moments of battle and intensity but it had a lot of similarities with the first minutes of the cup final. You had big chances but we didn’t come away with it.”

Was that the best you’ve looked in a while? “We had some very good moments a few days ago in the Champions League as well. We are the only team playing and playing and playing. The positive thing is we’ve seen the level. We can cope with that and be even better.”

Martin Odegaard reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after titanic clash at Manchester City?

Thoughts on the game?“Disappointed not to win. We wanted to come here and get a result. I thought we were really up for it together. We pressed it really well. Second half we were a lot more dangerous. Small margins to decide a game like this. We weren’t sharp enough in front of goal and that’s why we go home with nothing.”

“That’s football at level, especially two teams like today going head-to-head very intense, very tough. Small margins. Frustrating but I thought we did some really good things. Now next game, bounce back, and keep pushing.”

You really went for it today: “The high press was really good, felt like we were going to regain the ball and be dangerous. I thought we did really well apart from the goals and maybe lacking a bit of composure on the ball at times. Overall decent performance and small margins but we’ve got to learn from it.

How ready were you for this ask after your injury? “It was a tight call but I felt okay in the game. It’s good to be back and hopefully I can keep being with the team until the end.

There’s going to be a lot of noise after this: “There’s always pressure, always noise. That’s the part of being a football player at this level and it’s completely normal for us. We will try to bounce back and get a win now.”

Do you still believe? “Of course.”