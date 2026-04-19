 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Closer Chaos as Robert Suarez, Brad Keller, and more get chances
Emily Sisson
Boston Marathon 2026 preview: Will a U.S. runner return to a major podium?
LPGA: CP Women's Open - Final Round
Sei Young Kim blows all but 2 strokes of 8-shot lead in Los Angeles

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_260419.jpg
Reactions from City’s monumental win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_fanfestrecap_260419.jpg
Premier League Tampa Bay Fan Fest: Day 2 recap
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260419.jpg
Havertz’s press results in Arsenal’s equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Closer Chaos as Robert Suarez, Brad Keller, and more get chances
Emily Sisson
Boston Marathon 2026 preview: Will a U.S. runner return to a major podium?
LPGA: CP Women's Open - Final Round
Sei Young Kim blows all but 2 strokes of 8-shot lead in Los Angeles

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_260419.jpg
Reactions from City’s monumental win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_fanfestrecap_260419.jpg
Premier League Tampa Bay Fan Fest: Day 2 recap
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260419.jpg
Havertz’s press results in Arsenal’s equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after beating Arsenal in title six-pointer?

  
Published April 19, 2026 02:13 PM

Manchester City are once again in control of their own destiny and in the driver’s seat to reclaim the Premier League title after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal 2-1 in Sunday’s sensational showdown at the top of the table.

MAN CITY 2-1 ARSENAL Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction, speaking after Rayan Cherki scored a sensational solo goal in the first half and Erling Haaland slammed home winner in the second. From nine points down with eight games left to play, to three points back with six to go (and a game in hand) — if Man City beat 19th-place Burnley on Wednesday, they will go above the Gunners on either goal difference or goals scored.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after beating Arsenal in title six-pointer?

“So far, they are the best team in England, but of course we extend the chance and the hopes to fight until the end.”

“It was a good advert for the Premier League. They don’t allow you to go through the process, they’re so aggressive. They are good in the duels and one of the most competitive teams I ever faced in my career in terms of duels and one against one; long balls with Havertz and Rice, second balls — fantastic. … When you beat them once, it’s difficult. But twice [in a short time], they are so competitive and aggressive in all departments. We had momentum, they had momentum, we had chances, they had chances. At the end in these type of games, it is little margins.”

“I’ve been so demanding, but the reality is it’s just one game. They are top of the league with one goal difference [better than Man City]. We have to enjoy it, celebrate it, take the good things, but don’t lose the focus. The focus is in three days, we go to Burnley.”