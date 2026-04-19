Manchester City are once again in control of their own destiny and in the driver’s seat to reclaim the Premier League title after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal 2-1 in Sunday’s sensational showdown at the top of the table.

MAN CITY 2-1 ARSENAL — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction, speaking after Rayan Cherki scored a sensational solo goal in the first half and Erling Haaland slammed home winner in the second. From nine points down with eight games left to play, to three points back with six to go (and a game in hand) — if Man City beat 19th-place Burnley on Wednesday, they will go above the Gunners on either goal difference or goals scored.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after beating Arsenal in title six-pointer?

“So far, they are the best team in England, but of course we extend the chance and the hopes to fight until the end.”

“It was a good advert for the Premier League. They don’t allow you to go through the process, they’re so aggressive. They are good in the duels and one of the most competitive teams I ever faced in my career in terms of duels and one against one; long balls with Havertz and Rice, second balls — fantastic. … When you beat them once, it’s difficult. But twice [in a short time], they are so competitive and aggressive in all departments. We had momentum, they had momentum, we had chances, they had chances. At the end in these type of games, it is little margins.”

“I’ve been so demanding, but the reality is it’s just one game. They are top of the league with one goal difference [better than Man City]. We have to enjoy it, celebrate it, take the good things, but don’t lose the focus. The focus is in three days, we go to Burnley.”