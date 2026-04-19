Manchester City overwhelm Arsenal as kings of the spring take control of the title race

Manchester City now have control of the Premier League title race as they overwhelmed Arsenal to win on Sunday and have the chance to go top of the table if they win their game in hand at Burnley on Wednesday.

With five games of the season to go after City’s midweek trip to Burnley, all of the momentum in the title race is with them.

If they win their final six games they will surely win the title, as the best Arsenal would be able to do is match them on points if they win their remaining five games which seems very unlikely given their recent collapse.

A reminder: Arsenal were nine points clear of City heading into the March international break. Now that lead is about to evaporate.

Arsenal have wilted in the title race, again, and after their midweek exploits in the UEFA Champions League they looked exhausted at the Etihad and weren’t able to handle a relentless, rested City.

But this was more about City’s hunger, quality and experience in the big moment. They are the kings of the spring under Guardiola, always clicking into top form at the end of the campaign when it matters most. Before this game City had a 78 percent win rate under Guardiola in the final 10 games of the league season since he arrived at City.

Arsenal tend to do the complete opposite. They hung in there as best as they could but City always looked more likely to win this, even after a howler from Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Arsenal an early equalizer.

Manchester City still have plenty of work to do to win this title, and have the tougher fixtures compared to Arsenal, but their destiny is in their own hands. Win all of their remaining games and stay ahead of Arsenal on goal difference and they can’t be caught.

Now they have this chance that they’ve worked so hard for, City look very unlikely to let this slip. Even if they do, Arsenal probably won’t be able to take advantage of it as they also have to face Atletico Madrid in two midweek Champions League semifinals between now and the end of the season and that will impact their energy and chances of picking up five wins from five in the league.

Arsenal had big chances in this game but didn’t take them and Man City took theirs. The kings of the spring are clutch and City are on the verge of timing yet another late-season surge to the title to perfection.